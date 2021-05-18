SRC

Carnival May Not Require COVID-19 Vaccine

Carnival Liberty

Carnival Cruise Line intends to restart service in the United States without requiring passengers to have the COVID-19 vaccine, according to President Christine Duffy, in an interview on NBC Nightly News on Monday.

"There is no mandate for any other business to have that requirement. We wouldn't be able to have kids under 12 onboard," said Duffy, standing at Port Canaveral near the Carnival Liberty.

Duffy said they are working to restarting in July as the brand is currently continuing its discussions with the CDC.

