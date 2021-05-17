Maggie Carbonell Joins Scenic Group USA as VP of Marketing

Scenic Group USA has announced Maggie Carbonell as its new vice president of marketing. Carbonell will oversee and direct all marketing efforts of Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours, Emerald Cruises and Scenic Eclipse for the USA market.

“We interviewed numerous, highly-qualified marketing candidates and Maggie’s combination of experience and leadership skills clearly stood out,” said Scenic Group’s Chief Sales & Marketing Officer Anna Wolfsteiner.

“Maggie’s wealth of knowledge in cruise marketing and e-commerce as well as a wide range of other cruise line experiences, and her past roles in developing and leading successful teams makes her the perfect fit to support our ongoing growth plans. We welcome her ideas and contagious enthusiasm as we rev up our sailing engines and welcome our guests back onboard,” she added.

Carbonell has been in the travel industry for more than two decades. After starting as an intern with United Airlines, she joined The Walt Disney Company Parks and Resorts division in their Latin America office and made her mark on numerous initiatives, including increasing the company’s messaging and revenue through co-branded marketing, and launching Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Carbonell then transitioned to Royal Caribbean International and, over a period of 19 years, held several marketing positions focused on the company’s revenue growth and the brand’s preference amongst consumers and trade.

“I am looking forward to taking advantage of the momentum the company has established with the launch of the ultra-luxury yacht, Scenic Eclipse,” stated Carbonell. “Scenic and Emerald Cruises are such trendsetting brands. And the ongoing growth of both lines, with new ships and new destinations, is going to make for very exciting times for my marketing team. I am just so honored to be able to lead that effort and grow our market share.”

Carbonell is based at the company’s USA headquarters in Hollywood, FL.