Norwegian Prima Sales Break Cruise Line’s Records

The Norwegian Prima has become Norwegian Cruise Line’s most in-demand ship ever with record bookings on the first day and week of sales.

The Norwegian Prima, the first of six ships within Norwegian's new Prima Class, was unveiled on May 12 with voyages going on sale the same day.

According to Norwegian’s press release, the ship will offer guests the highest staffing levels and space ratio of any new cruise ship in the contemporary and premium cruise categories, and brand-first experiences with Ocean Boulevard, Indulge Food Hall, The Concourse, Infinity Beach and Oceanwalk. Her first voyage will depart in August 2022.

"Every aspect of the Norwegian Prima, from bow-to-stern, was conceptualized with the guest in mind," said Norwegian Cruise Line's President and CEO Harry Sommer. "With this world-class ship, we are providing our guests with more wide-open spaces, elevated service, thoughtful design and a variety of experiences that go beyond expectation. Our record-breaking sales are a clear indicator of our guests' excitement to return to the ocean and of the significant demand for a premium vacation experience."

The Norwegian Prima will not only offer the largest variety of suite categories available at sea but will also boast a redefined The Haven by Norwegian, the brand’s ultra-premium keycard only access ship-within-a-ship concept. The Haven will feature an expansive sundeck, a stunning infinity pool overlooking the ship's wake and an outdoor spa with a glass-walled sauna and cold room.

"The Norwegian Prima is already proving to be a gamechanger for NCL," said Sommer. "The Norwegian Bliss, which debuted in 2018 and boasted our biggest booking day ever during her unveiling, has been outpaced by the Norwegian Prima, which has doubled the prior record. In addition, nearly 20 percent of bookings are for our Haven suites, indicating the desire for top-of-the-line experiences."