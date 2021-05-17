Carnival Corp. Comeback: 7 Brands Resume Cruising in Europe, Caribbean

Seven cruise line brands from Carnival Corporation have announced plans to resume guest cruise operations this summer, with AIDA Cruises, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Seabourn and P&O Cruises (UK) sailing from ports in Europe and the Caribbean, according to a press release.

Collectively, the brands resuming sailings from ports over the next several months will be using a gradual, phased-in approach, including limited itineraries that have been announced on 16 initial ships to date, representing nearly 20 percent of the company's global fleet, Carnival stated.

In addition, the Carnival Cruise Line brand has announced possible U.S. restart plans and hopes to begin operating sailings in July on three ships from ports in Miami and Galveston, Texas. T

he company and several of its brands are also hopeful that cruises will be allowed to sail to Alaska for part of the summer, the company said, in a release.

The initial cruises will take place with adjusted passenger capacity and enhanced health protocols developed in conjunction with government and health authorities.

"For all of our brands, our highest responsibility and top priorities are always compliance, environmental protection, and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, our shipboard and shoreside employees, and the communities we visit," said Roger Frizzell, chief communications officer for Carnival Corporation. "We are excited to have the majority of our leading cruise line brands resume sailings this summer, as we are seeing strong pent-up demand from our past guests and consumers in general to get away on a cruise, one of the world's most popular vacations."

Three Carnival Corporation brands – P&O Cruises (UK), Cunard and Princess Cruises – will each offer a series of cruises this summer sailing around the UK, including the inaugural sailing for P&O Cruises' new Iona. Cruises will also resume this summer around the Greek Islands with four brands: AIDA Cruises, Costa Cruises, Holland America Line and Seabourn.

Additionally, Seabourn has also announced plans to restart in the Caribbean with a series of new summer sailings out of Barbados.