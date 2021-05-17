Mid May Update: Major Cruise Lines Restart Plans

Major cruise lines are planning restarts in various phases in 2021. Here's the latest from a selection of brands:

Carnival Cruise Line

First sailings listed: July 1, 2021

Ships: Carnival Vista, Carnival Breeze and Carnival Horizon

Regions: Caribbean and Bahamas

Carnival Cruise Line recently notified its guests and travel advisor partners of cancellations for additional sailings as it works toward plans for a possible July restart in the United States.

Sailing from Florida and Texas, Carnival hopes to initially reactivate three ships, including the Carnival Vista and Carnival Breeze from Galveston, and Carnival Horizon from Miami.

The company also intends to operate the Carnival Miracle from Seattle, if a solution to allow cruise ships sail in Alaska is found.

Royal Caribbean International

First sailing: One ship in service; five more to follow starting on June 2

Ships: Quantum of the Seas in service; Adventure of the Seas, Vision of the Seas, Anthem of the Seas and Jewel of the Seas set to follow

Regions: Presently sailing in Asia and soon on Bahamas, Bermuda and Europe

Sailing in Asia since December, Royal Caribbean International is reactivating another four ships over the next few months.

T the Adventure of the Seas and the Vision of the Seas will offer new itineraries in North America sailing from Caribbean homeports.

Another two ships, the Anthem of the Seas and the Jewel of the Seas will sail in Europe from July.

Crystal Cruises

First sailing: July 3, 2021

Ships: Crystal Serenity, Crystal Endeavor and Crystal Symphony

Regions: Bahamas, Iceland and the Caribbean

Crystal Cruises will be one of the first major cruise lines to restart service in North America, with the Crystal Serenity offering an all-Bahamian itinerary from July. A couple weeks later, the luxury brand intends to relaunch service in Iceland, with the new Crystal Endeavor.

In August, the Crystal Symphony should also welcome passengers back, offering a series of 10-night cruises to the Caribbean.

MSC Cruises

First sailing: Two ships in service; eight more to follow starting on May 20

Ships: MSC Grandiosa and MSC Seaside in service; MSC Virtuosa, MSC Seashore, MSC Splendida, MSC Magnifica, MSC Orchestra, MSC Preziosa, MSC Musica and MSC Seaview set to follow

Regions: Presently sailing in the Western Mediterranean and soon in the Eastern Mediterranean and Northern Europe

One of the first major cruise lines to welcome guests back, MSC Cruises recently added a second ship to its Mediterranean operations.

On May 1, the MSC Seaside joined the MSC Grandiosa offering weeklong cruises to Italy and Malta. The vessels are soon to be followed by the new MSC Virtuosa, set to debut in the English market on May 20.

Throughou August, the Italian company intends to gradually add other seven ships to its restart plan, including the MSC Seashore in the Western Mediterranean and the MSC Splendida in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Meanwhile, the temporary pause of U.S.-based sailings was further extended, cancelling all cruises until June 30, 2021.

Norwegian Cruise Line

First sailing: July 25, 2021

Ships: Norwegian Jade, Norwegian Joy, Norwegian Gem, Norwegian Epic and Norwegian Getaway

Regions: Eastern Mediterranean and Caribbean

After extending its operational pause once more, Norwegian Cruise Line announced its restart plan, with a total of five ships entering service between July and September.

Initially, the company will offer new cruises from Greece with the Norwegian Jade, from Jamaica with the Norwegian Joy and from Dominican Republic with the Norwegian Gem.

In September, the Norwegian Epic and the Norwegian Getaway are set to resume their originally announced itineraries, sailing in the Mediterranean.

Costa Cruises

First sailing: One ship in service; three more to follow starting on May 16

Ships: Costa Smeralda in service; Costa Firenze, Costa Luminosa and Costa Deliziosa set to follow

Regions: Western Mediterranean and Eastern Mediterranean

In April, Costa Cruises announced an expanded restart plan that includes four ships sailing in the Mediterranean during the summer.

The first vessel to reenter service was the Costa Smeralda, which started offering three- to seven-night cruises to Italy on May 1, 2021.

In July, calls in France and Spain are expected to be added to the ship’s itinerary. Also in July, the new Costa Firenze will start an all-Italian itinerary that includes visits Savona, Civitavecchia, Palermo, Naples, Messina and Cagliari.

In the Eastern Mediterranean, Costa plans sailings from Trieste on the Costa Luminosa starting on May 16, and from Venice on the Costa Deliziosa starting on June 26. Both ships will sail to the Greek Isles.

All other cruises previously scheduled through mid-September 2021 have been cancelled.

Disney Cruise Line

First sailing: July 15, 2021

Ship: Disney Magic

Region: United Kingdom

Disney Cruise Line is planning a service resumption in Europe, with the Disney Magic offering "staycations" in the UK market. The first sailing is scheduled to depart Liverpool on July 15, 2021.

Meanwhile, Disney cancelled all of its U.S. based operation until June 30, 2021.

Princess Cruises

First sailing: July 31, 2021

Ships: Sky Princess and Regal Princess

Region: United Kingdom

Princess Cruises is planning a service resumption with new Summer Seacations in the United Kingdom. Exclusive to fully vaccinated local residents, the sailings are set to start on July 31, 2021 on the Sky Princess and the Regal Princess.

In May, however, the company made the decision to cancel more cruises in other destinations, as it continues to work with various government and port authorities to finalize its additional plans for return to cruising.

The cancellations include sailings in California, Mexico and the Caribbean through August 21 and Enchanted Princess’ remaining 2021 Mediterranean sailings. Previously, Princess extended its global operational pause to include all sailings through June 30, 2021.

Dream Cruises

First sailing: One ship in service; another one with sailings suspended

Ships: World Dream in service; Explorer Dream suspended

Regions: Asia

One of the first cruise lines to restart service, Dream Cruises currently has one ship in service in Asia.

While, the World Dream remains sailing on a program of short cruises from Singapore, the Explorer Dream, which was sailing since July 2020, has seen its sailings in Taiwan suspended temporarily.

AIDA Cruises

First sailing: One ship in service; three more to follow starting on May 23

Ships: AIDAperla in service; AIDAblu, AIDAsol and AIDAprima set to follow

Regions: Presently sailing in the Canaries and soon in Greece and Germany

Since March 20, AIDA Cruises is sailing in the Canaries with the AIDAperla. The operation features seven-night cruises from Gran Canaria and was recently extended until June.

In the next few weeks, another two vessels are welcoming the passengers back as the AIDAblu starts sailing to Greece from Corfu on May 23 and the AIDAsol starts offering cruises to nowhere from Germany on May 22. In July, a third ship is reentering service, as the AIDAprima offers additional sailings from Germany.

Celebrity Cruises

First sailing: June 5, 2021

Ships: Celebrity Millennium, Celebrity Apex, Celebrity Silhouette, Celebrity Flora, Celebrity Xpedition and Celebrity Xploration

Regions: Caribbean, Mediterranean, United Kingdom and Galapagos

Cruises Cruises has announced a phased restart service plan. Starting in June, the premium brand will offer cruises with six ships, with the new Celebrity Apex sailing in the Mediterranean and Celebrity Millennium in the Caribbean.

The Celebrity Silhouette, meanwhile, will offer a program of domestic sailings in the UK from July.

In the same month, Celebrity plans to reactivate two of its Galapagos vessels, the new Celebrity Flora and the Celebrity Xpedition. The Celebrity Xploration follows in September.

Holland America Line

First sailing: August 15, 2021

Ship: Eurodam

Region: Greek Islands

Holland America Line is reentering service in Europe, with the Eurodam sailing a program of Greek Islands itineraries this summer. The Carnival-owned brand recently received approval to the operation and will start sailing from Piraeus (Athens) on August 15.

Additional Mediterranean cruises aboard the Eurodam through the fall will be announced in the coming weeks and include ports in Italy and Greece, according to a company statement.

TUI Cruises

First sailing: Two ships in service; another one starting on May 23, 2021

Ships: Mein Schiff 5 and Mein Schiff 2 in service; Mein Schiff 1 set to follow

Regions: Presently sailing in the Canaries and Greece and soon in Germany

With a program in Northern Europe, TUI Cruises was one of the first cruise lines to start sailing back in July2020. Currently, the German brand is operating in the Canaries and in Greece, with the Mein Schiff 2 and the Mein Schiff 5.

On May 23, a third ship is scheduled to enter service, as the Mein Schiff 1 starts sailing from Kiel, Germany.

Celestyal Cruises

First sailing: May 29, 2021

Ships: Celestyal Crystal and Celestyal Olympia

Regions: Mediterranean

Celestyal Cruises announced that it will resume operations on May 29 from Piraeus, Athens with its seven-night Idyllic Aegean itinerary aboard the Celestyal Crystal.

A second ship, the Celestyal Olympia, will resume service on June 28.

Windstar Cruises

First sailings: June 19, 2021

Ships: Star Breeze and Wind Star

Regions: Caribbean and Mediterranean

In March, Windstar Cruises outlined a new return-to-service plan to its fleet.

Now, the company plans to welcome guests back on June 19, with the Star Breeze in the Caribbean and the Wind Star in the Mediterranean.

Azamara

First sailing: August 28, 2021

Ship: Azamara Quest

Region: Eastern Mediterranean

Now an independent brand, Azamara recently announced its restart plan.

The Azamara Quest will be the first ship back in service for the company, offering Eastern Mediterranean cruises starting on August 28. Additionally, the company cancelled all the sailings aboard the Azamara Journey and Azamara Pursuit until September 2021.

The company’s new ship, now named Azamara Onward, is expected to start sailing in 2022.

Silversea Cruises

First sailing: June 19, 2021

Ships: Silver Origin and Silver Moon

Region: Galapagos and Mediterranean

Silversea Cruises is welcoming guests back next month, as the new Silver Origin enters service in the Galapagos Islands. Delivered in 2020, the vessel will start sailing on June 19 with fully vaccinated guests and crew.

Starting June 28, Silversea will also offer cruises in the Mediterranean with another new ship, the Silver Moon.

Virgin Voyages

First sailing: August 6, 2021

Ship: Scarlet Lady

Region: United Kingdom

After cancelling its entire summer season in the Caribbean, Virgin is now planning to start service in the UK. Starting in August, the Scarlet Lady is set to sail from Portsmouth, offering short cruises to nowhere.