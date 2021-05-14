Royal Caribbean Makes Key Onboard Changes on Quantum Due to Singapore Warning

With the Singapore goverment announcing a "Phase 2 - Heighten Alert" for the coronavirus, Royal Caribbean International has responded quickly and made key product changes to cruises aboard the Quantum of the Seas, which is sailing short cruises to nowhere from Singapore.
In an email to booked guests, Royal Caribbean outlined changes that will be in effect from May 17 through June 13.
Key Product Adjustments:
- Guest capacity is reduced to 25 percent occupancy. Groups are limited to two guests. This means that at most, the ship will have 1,025 passengers aboard.
- All restaurants are closed and guests will get room service options or "grab and go" from select restaurants aboard.
- Capacity for live entertainment shows will be reduced to a maximum of 50 guests and live singing will not be available.
- Permitted onboard activities, like those in Seaplex, Activity Zone and Pool Zone, will continue to operate at reduced capacity and with enhanced social distancing measures.
- • Masks will be required in the indoor pool.