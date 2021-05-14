Disney Announces Funnel Suite Aboard Disney Wish

Disney Cruise Line has announced a new type of accommodation onboard the Disney Wish.

According to a press release, the Wish Tower Suite is a penthouse set high in the forward funnel of the ship debuting in summer 2022.

Disney Cruise Line said that the 1,966-square-foot suite’s elegant design was inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios’ film Moana, incomparable ocean views and premium Disney service. It added that Wish Tower Suite will be a “celebration of the enchantment and spirit of the sea.”

“Each of our theme parks has a majestic icon that captures our guests’ imaginations,” said Laura Cabo, portfolio creative executive, Walt Disney Imagineering. “On a Disney cruise ship, that beacon of magic is our signature red funnels. For the first time ever, guests aboard the Disney Wish will be able to book an incredible two-story suite that’s actually located within one of our funnels. With the Wish Tower Suite, we are creating a breathtaking experience that continues our tradition of the most unique and enchanting accommodations at sea.”

The Wish Tower Suite is the latest addition to the new Disney ship, where every stateroom is inspired by a storybook and will serve as a “luxurious, peaceful retreat designed with ample room for families, plenty of storage and upscale amenities.”

Ninety percent of the Wish’s 1,254 staterooms will offer ocean views, more than 900 rooms will connect to accommodate larger families and more premium concierge accommodations than before will be available, the cruise line said.

According to a press release, the Wish Tower Suite will comfortably sleep up to eight guests with two main bedrooms, a children’s room, a library that converts to a bedroom and four-and-a-half bathrooms.

The living room will be flanked by an open dining area, a large pantry and a bar, all offering views across the upper decks to the horizon through an expansive two-story window wall.

Located on the upper-level loft, the main bedrooms will feature king beds, walk-in closets and floor-to-ceiling windows looking out over the living area below to the views beyond. The main bathrooms will each have double vanities, soaking tubs and rain showers.

The Wish Tower Suite is being designed with artwork, iconography and materials that evoke the Oceania-inspired world of Moana. It features a palette of calm blues, soft whites and deep corals with creative ornaments and custom artwork that convey nods to the characters and locales of the film.

The piece de resistance will be a hand-crafted porcelain sculpture that comes “alive.” When guests arrive home to the Wish Tower Suite, they may discover the statue pulsing in myriad hues of green amid soft chimes that recall the film’s soundtrack, the cruise line said. The special lighting and audio effects will complement the experience, the cruise line stated.

Other film-inspired decorations include a custom canvas piece depicting Moana sailing on the sea; dimensional props that celebrate the treasures of the ocean and the local crafts of Moana’s village.

The children’s room, which will feature built-in bunkbeds, will appeal to kids with a sparkling constellation pattern that lights up the ceiling to reveal imagery from the movie.

The Wish Tower Suite will also feature plush Frette duvets, bed linens, bath towels and robes; motorized sheer and block-out curtains; a wet bar stocked with water and sodas; complimentary internet access; and a deluxe menu of hypo-allergenic, feather and therapeutic memory foam pillows.

Guests will also enjoy VIP access to the concierge lounge and sun deck with two whirlpools, a wading pool, a bar, lush lounge furniture and the service of a pool deck host.

The Disney Wish will sail its maiden voyage on June 9, 2022, followed by a season of three- and four-night cruises to Nassau, Bahamas, and Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay, from Port Canaveral, Florida. Bookings open to the general public on May 27, 2021.