Carnival Sensation Arrives To Mobile for the First Time

The Carnival Sensation has arrived in Mobile for the first time, Carnival Cruise Line has announced in a May 14 press release. According to the cruise line, locals lined up on the waterfront at Cooper Riverside Park to greet her.

“I’m sure I speak for everyone onboard when I say It was quite emotional seeing all the people who came out to welcome us today. Mobile certainly misses cruising – and we miss our guests, too!” said Carnival Sensation Captain Giuseppe Strano. “It’s great to see how excited our guests are for the return of cruising. We can’t wait to start sailing again.”

Those who gathered had a chance to get a “first-hand look at what promises to be an exciting new option from Mobile,” the cruise line said, adding that the Carnival Sensation offers a greater variety of balcony accommodations and onboard features like a Bonsai Sushi Express and Cherry on Top sweet shop.

After her arrival, the ship’s crew members had the opportunity to get vaccinated in the cruise terminal by representatives of USA Health.

The crew also enjoyed a special treat – gumbo from Mobile’s legendary seafood restaurant, Wintzell’s Oyster House, delivered to the ship.

“We appreciate the support of Mobile officials in our efforts to vaccinate Carnival Sensation crew members. We value the partnership of the port and city of Mobile and look forward to resuming sailing from the Alabama Cruise Terminal as soon as we can,” said Carnival President Christine Duffy.