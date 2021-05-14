Singapore-Cruising Operators React to Government’s COVID-19 Alert

Dream Cruises has announced that in light of the latest development of community COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore and in accordance with the prevailing guidelines of the local authorities, the sailings onboard the World Dream between May 16 and June 13, 2021, will have heightened safety and precautionary measures.

These measures include:

• Onboard guest capacity will be further reduced to 25 percent during this period

• Traveling groups limited to 2 guests per cabin

• Temporary suspension of dine-in service at onboard restaurants with take-away and room service options available

• Temporary suspension of outdoor sports and exercise activities or any activities without face-masks in accordance with government guidelines

• Permitted onboard activities will continue to operate at reduced capacity and with enhanced social safe distancing measures

Dream Cruises will continue to operate its scheduled cruises during this period. However, in view of this temporary change of operations and the lowering of guest capacity as stipulated by the Singapore government, there may be the possibility that some guests’ original bookings may be affected, the cruise line announced in a press release.

According to Singapore Cruise Society, Royal Caribbean has sent an email to guests enquiring about the latest updates.

"Please note that we are in the process of evaluating the Phase 2 Heightened Alert announced today by the Singapore Government to determine how this will impact guest onboard Quantum of the Seas,” the email reportedly read. “We want to ensure all guests are able to have a great experience and if that is not possible with these tightened measures, we may need to cancel our cruises for the duration of these new restrictions. We appreciate your patience as we work through the details, and we will be providing guest and travel agencies with an update within the next 24 hours."