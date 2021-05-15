Princess Cruises Restart Dates By Ship

With Princess Cruises back in action this summer, the premium brand could be seeing a staggered restart for the rest of its fleet globally throughout the summer, fall and early winter, according to published deployment data, including the line's website.
Here is a look at the expected first sailing of each Princess ship as the industry gets back into service (all information is subject to change due to the COVID-19 crisis):
Caribbean Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: August 28, 2021
Homeport: New York
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Newport, Boston, Bar Harbor, Saint John and Halifax
Coral Princess
Capacity at 100%: 1,950
Date: October 29, 2021
Homeport: Sydney to Brisbane
Length: 3 nights
Itinerary: Newcastle
Crown Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,070
Date: November 6, 2021
Homeport: Ft. Lauderdale
Length: 10 nights
Itinerary: Grand Cayman, Cartagena, Panama Canal, Cristobal, Limón and Ocho Rios
Diamond Princess
Capacity at 100%: 2,600
Date: December 1, 2021
Homeport: Los Angeles to San Antonio
Length: 18 nights
Itinerary: Puntarenas, Manta, Callao (with overnight), General San Martin and Coquimbo
Discovery Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,660
Date: April 29, 2022
Homeport: Los Angeles to Vancouver
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: San Francisco and Victoria
Emerald Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: November 12, 2021
Homeport: Sydney
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Melbourne, Port Arthur and Hobart (with overnight)
Enchanted Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: November 30, 2021
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale
Length: 10 nights
Itinerary: Princess Cays, St. Thomas, Roseau, St. Georges, Curaçao and Aruba
Grand Princess
Capacity at 100%: 2,600
Date: September 25, 2021
Homeport: Los Angeles
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Cabo San Lucas (with overnight)
Island Princess
Capacity at 100%: 1,950
Date: October 5, 2021
Homeport: Southampton
Length: 14 nights
Itinerary: Stavanger, Tromso, Alta (with overnight), Gravdal and Alesund
Majestic Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: October 5, 2021
Homeport: Los Angeles
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: San Diego and Ensenada
Regal Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: July 31, 2021
Homeport: Southampton
Length: 3 nights
Itinerary: UK Coastal Cruising
Royal Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: October 15, 2021
Homeport: Singapore to Brisbane
Length: 18 nights
Itinerary: Singapore, Ko Samui, Laem Chabang, Phu My, Lombok, Darwin and Port Douglas
Ruby Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,070
Date: August 28, 2021
Homeport: Los Angeles
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Cabo San Lucas (with overnight)
Sapphire Princess
Capacity at 100%: 2,600
Date: October 17, 2021
Homeport: Sydney
Length: 6 nights
Itinerary: Port Arthur, Hobart and Great Oyster Bay (Scenic Cruising)
Sky Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: August 30, 2021
Homeport: Southampton
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: UK Coastal Cruising