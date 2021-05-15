Princess Cruises Restart Dates By Ship

With Princess Cruises back in action this summer, the premium brand could be seeing a staggered restart for the rest of its fleet globally throughout the summer, fall and early winter, according to published deployment data, including the line's website.

Here is a look at the expected first sailing of each Princess ship as the industry gets back into service (all information is subject to change due to the COVID-19 crisis):

Caribbean Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,100

Date: August 28, 2021

Homeport: New York

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Newport, Boston, Bar Harbor, Saint John and Halifax

Coral Princess

Capacity at 100%: 1,950

Date: October 29, 2021

Homeport: Sydney to Brisbane

Length: 3 nights

Itinerary: Newcastle

Crown Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,070

Date: November 6, 2021

Homeport: Ft. Lauderdale

Length: 10 nights

Itinerary: Grand Cayman, Cartagena, Panama Canal, Cristobal, Limón and Ocho Rios

Diamond Princess

Capacity at 100%: 2,600

Date: December 1, 2021

Homeport: Los Angeles to San Antonio

Length: 18 nights

Itinerary: Puntarenas, Manta, Callao (with overnight), General San Martin and Coquimbo

Discovery Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,660

Date: April 29, 2022

Homeport: Los Angeles to Vancouver

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: San Francisco and Victoria

Emerald Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,100

Date: November 12, 2021

Homeport: Sydney

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Melbourne, Port Arthur and Hobart (with overnight)

Enchanted Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,600

Date: November 30, 2021

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale

Length: 10 nights

Itinerary: Princess Cays, St. Thomas, Roseau, St. Georges, Curaçao and Aruba

Grand Princess

Capacity at 100%: 2,600

Date: September 25, 2021

Homeport: Los Angeles

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Cabo San Lucas (with overnight)

Island Princess

Capacity at 100%: 1,950

Date: October 5, 2021

Homeport: Southampton

Length: 14 nights

Itinerary: Stavanger, Tromso, Alta (with overnight), Gravdal and Alesund

Majestic Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,600

Date: October 5, 2021

Homeport: Los Angeles

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: San Diego and Ensenada

Regal Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,600

Date: July 31, 2021

Homeport: Southampton

Length: 3 nights

Itinerary: UK Coastal Cruising

Royal Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,600

Date: October 15, 2021

Homeport: Singapore to Brisbane

Length: 18 nights

Itinerary: Singapore, Ko Samui, Laem Chabang, Phu My, Lombok, Darwin and Port Douglas

Ruby Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,070

Date: August 28, 2021

Homeport: Los Angeles

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Cabo San Lucas (with overnight)

Sapphire Princess

Capacity at 100%: 2,600

Date: October 17, 2021

Homeport: Sydney

Length: 6 nights

Itinerary: Port Arthur, Hobart and Great Oyster Bay (Scenic Cruising)

Sky Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,600

Date: August 30, 2021

Homeport: Southampton

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: UK Coastal Cruising