When Might Carnival Ships Cruise Again? Ship by Ship

Carnival Cruise Line is hoping to have three ships back cruising as soon as July from U.S. ports, according to a recent announcement.
Meanwhile, other ships will come back in a staggered manner throughout the rest of 2021, according to published deployment and the line's own website.
A look at the expected first sailing of each Carnival ship as the cruise industry gets back into service (all information is subject to change due to the COVID-19 crisis):
Carnival Breeze
Capacity at 100%: 3,650
Date: July 15, 2021
Homeport: Galveston
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Cozumel
Carnival Conquest
Capacity at 100%: 2,974
Date: August 2, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Key West and Cozumel
Carnival Dream
Capacity at 100%: 3,650
Date: August 8, 2021
Homeport: Galveston
Length: 6 nights
Itinerary: Cozumel, Costa Maya and Roatán
Carnival Ecstasy
Capacity at 100%: 2,040
Date: August 5, 2021
Homeport: Jacksonville
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Freeport and Nassau
Carnival Elation
Capacity at 100%: 2,040
Date: August 2, 2021
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Amber Cove and Grand Turk
Carnival Freedom
Capacity at 100%: 2,974
Date: October 17, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 6 nights
Itinerary: Half Moon Cay, Grand Turk and Amber Cove
Carnival Glory
Capacity at 100%: 2,974
Date: August 1, 2021
Homeport: New Orleans
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Key West, Freeport and Nassau
Carnival Horizon
Capacity at 100%: 4,000
Date: July 4, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 6 nights
Itinerary: Ocho Rios, Grand Cayman and Cozumel
Carnival Legend
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: November 14, 2021
Homeport: Baltimore
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Bermuda (3 days)
Carnival Liberty
Capacity at 100%: 2,974
Date: August 2, 2021
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Nassau and Princess Cays
Carnival Magic
Capacity at 100%: 3,650
Date: November 6, 2021
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 8 nights
Itinerary: Aruba, Bonaire and Grand Turk
Carnival Miracle
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: August 2, 2021
Homeport: Long Beach
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Catalina Island and Ensenada
Carnival Panorama
Capacity at 100%: 4,000
Date: August 7, 2021
Homeport: Long Beach
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta
Carnival Paradise
Capacity at 100%: 2,040
Date: November 20, 2021
Homeport: Tampa
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Mahogany Bay and Cozumel
Carnival Pride
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: August 1, 2021
Homeport: Baltimore
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Nassau, Half Moon Cay and Freeport
Carnival Radiance
Capacity at 100%: 2,984
Date: November 5, 2021
Homeport: Long Beach
Length: 3 nights
Itinerary: Ensenada
Carnival Sensation
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: August 2, 2021
Homeport: Mobile
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Cozumel and Puerto Progreso
Carnival Spirit
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: September 19, 2021
Homeport: Brisbane
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Airlie Beach, Cairns, Port Douglas and Willis Island (cruising)
Carnival Splendor
Capacity at 100%: 3,000
Date: September 25, 2021
Homeport: Sydney
Length: 8 nights
Itinerary: Willis Island (cruising), Cairns and Airlie Beach
Carnival Sunrise
Capacity at 100%: 2,984
Date: August 5, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Half Moon Cay and Nassau
Carnival Sunshine
Capacity at 100%: 3,000
Date: August 2, 2021
Homeport: Charleston
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Nassau and Princess Cays
Carnival Valor
Capacity at 100%: 2,974
Date: November 1, 2021
Homeport: New Orleans
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Cozumel and Puerto Progreso
Carnival Vista
Capacity at 100%: 4,000
Date: July 3, 2021
Homeport: Galveston
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Mahogany Bay, Belize and Cozumel
Mardi Gras
Capacity at 100%: 5,200
Date: August 7, 2021
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Cozumel, Costa Maya and Mahogany Bay