When Might Carnival Ships Cruise Again? Ship by Ship

Carnival Cruise Line is hoping to have three ships back cruising as soon as July from U.S. ports, according to a recent announcement.

Meanwhile, other ships will come back in a staggered manner throughout the rest of 2021, according to published deployment and the line's own website.

A look at the expected first sailing of each Carnival ship as the cruise industry gets back into service (all information is subject to change due to the COVID-19 crisis):

Carnival Breeze

Capacity at 100%: 3,650

Date: July 15, 2021

Homeport: Galveston

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Cozumel

Carnival Conquest

Capacity at 100%: 2,974

Date: August 2, 2021

Homeport: Miami

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Key West and Cozumel

Carnival Dream

Capacity at 100%: 3,650

Date: August 8, 2021

Homeport: Galveston

Length: 6 nights

Itinerary: Cozumel, Costa Maya and Roatán

Carnival Ecstasy

Capacity at 100%: 2,040

Date: August 5, 2021

Homeport: Jacksonville

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Freeport and Nassau

Carnival Elation

Capacity at 100%: 2,040

Date: August 2, 2021

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Amber Cove and Grand Turk

Carnival Freedom

Capacity at 100%: 2,974

Date: October 17, 2021

Homeport: Miami

Length: 6 nights

Itinerary: Half Moon Cay, Grand Turk and Amber Cove

Carnival Glory

Capacity at 100%: 2,974

Date: August 1, 2021

Homeport: New Orleans

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Key West, Freeport and Nassau

Carnival Horizon

Capacity at 100%: 4,000

Date: July 4, 2021

Homeport: Miami

Length: 6 nights

Itinerary: Ocho Rios, Grand Cayman and Cozumel

Carnival Legend

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: November 14, 2021

Homeport: Baltimore

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Bermuda (3 days)

Carnival Liberty

Capacity at 100%: 2,974

Date: August 2, 2021

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Nassau and Princess Cays

Carnival Magic

Capacity at 100%: 3,650

Date: November 6, 2021

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Length: 8 nights

Itinerary: Aruba, Bonaire and Grand Turk

Carnival Miracle

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: August 2, 2021

Homeport: Long Beach

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Catalina Island and Ensenada

Carnival Panorama

Capacity at 100%: 4,000

Date: August 7, 2021

Homeport: Long Beach

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta

Carnival Paradise

Capacity at 100%: 2,040

Date: November 20, 2021

Homeport: Tampa

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Mahogany Bay and Cozumel

Carnival Pride

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: August 1, 2021

Homeport: Baltimore

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Nassau, Half Moon Cay and Freeport

Carnival Radiance

Capacity at 100%: 2,984

Date: November 5, 2021

Homeport: Long Beach

Length: 3 nights

Itinerary: Ensenada

Carnival Sensation

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: August 2, 2021

Homeport: Mobile

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Cozumel and Puerto Progreso

Carnival Spirit

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: September 19, 2021

Homeport: Brisbane

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Airlie Beach, Cairns, Port Douglas and Willis Island (cruising)

Carnival Splendor

Capacity at 100%: 3,000

Date: September 25, 2021

Homeport: Sydney

Length: 8 nights

Itinerary: Willis Island (cruising), Cairns and Airlie Beach

Carnival Sunrise

Capacity at 100%: 2,984

Date: August 5, 2021

Homeport: Miami

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Half Moon Cay and Nassau

Carnival Sunshine

Capacity at 100%: 3,000

Date: August 2, 2021

Homeport: Charleston

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Nassau and Princess Cays

Carnival Valor

Capacity at 100%: 2,974

Date: November 1, 2021

Homeport: New Orleans

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Cozumel and Puerto Progreso

Carnival Vista

Capacity at 100%: 4,000

Date: July 3, 2021

Homeport: Galveston

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Mahogany Bay, Belize and Cozumel

Mardi Gras

Capacity at 100%: 5,200

Date: August 7, 2021

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Cozumel, Costa Maya and Mahogany Bay