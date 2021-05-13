Intellian

Fincantieri Teams Up with Amazon Web Services

The Enchanted Princess under construction at Fincantieri

Fincantieri and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have announced a cooperation agreement to accelerate the digital innovation and technological development of Italy.

The announcement said that the two companies will support the implementation of “Digital Italy 2026.” This plan defines the specific objectives and priorities of the country’s and of the public administration’s digitization that is part of National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). The companies will support this plan by collaborating in the creation of a series of joint projects and by raising awareness as well as fostering education on cloud technologies and their potential for the country’s growth.

In particular, Fincantieri stated, the two companies will emphasize the strategic importance of cloud computing as the engine that will power the digital transformation of Italy thanks to its reliability, efficiency, sustainability, security and scalability. The companies will cooperate in the creation of an ecosystem to provide technological and infrastructural solutions to institutions, public administration, citizens and companies, strengthening the country’s National Cyber ​​Security Perimeter and digital sovereignty.

In addition, the collaboration will also leverage the Fincantieri Group’s skills in defense, electronics, advanced systems, information technology and cybersecurity, and AWS’s experience as the backbone of institutions, large companies, SMEs and start-ups, powering their innovation processes through the use of cloud computing.

AWS is said to have a long history of investment in Italy. In April 2020 AWS launched data centers in Italy with the opening of the AWS Europe (Milan) Region. According to the announcement, the AWS Region in Italy meets the highest levels of security, compliance, and data protection, and allows customers with data residency requirements to store their content in Italy with the assurance that they retain complete ownership and sovereignty over their data and it will not move unless they choose to move it. Additionally, customers can further ensure complete control over the location of their data through hybrid and customized cloud solutions.

“We consider this collaboration extremely important. By teaming up with AWS – a leader in global IT – our Group will implement new technologies even more extensively, by testing the more innovative solutions and decisively accelerating the digital transition process,” commented Giuseppe Bono, CEO of Fincantieri.

