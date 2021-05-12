American Queen To Fill 200 Onboard Positions Ahead of Full Restart

American Queen Steamboat Company is attempting to hire more than 200 officers and crew members nationwide over the next 60 days. The U.S.-flagged cruise line is re-launching the American Empress in the Pacific Northwest on June 14 for a nearly sold-out season, and the American Queen will return to service on the Mississippi and Ohio rivers later this summer, dependent on CDC guidance.

The American Empress and American Queen will join the American Duchess and brand-new American Countess, which have operated sailings under SafeCruise protocols since March 2021.

“As we resume operations across our entire fleet, we are seeking dedicated and hardworking shipboard team members with a love for exploration to support our phased restart and continue to establish American Queen Steamboat Company as an industry leader and ally to the communities we visit,” shares John Waggoner, chairman of American Queen Steamboat Company.

“I have always had a passion for American rivers and am grateful for the opportunity to deliver authentic hospitality on these storied waterways. As we welcome new faces to our family of hospitality leaders and mariners, I look forward to sharing our vision of providing uniquely American river cruises,” he added.

A wide range of onboard, hotel positions is available, American Queen Steamboat Company said. Back-of-house roles start at $125 per day and include galley and housekeeping cleaners and other entry-level positions. Other hotel roles such as front desk, F&B servers, waiters, bar staff, pastry, sous chef and executive chef level including hotel management roles range from $180 – $450 per day.

Career progression is encouraged and many of the existing senior team onboard have been developed from within the hotel ranks, American Queen Steamboat Company said.

Licensed marine roles including mates, engineering positions, pilot and watchmen can receive between $250 to $800 per day.

All positions on American Queen Steamboat Company riverboats include room and board, healthcare, and travel to and from the boat within the continental United States.

All teammates must be eligible for employment in the U.S. and have received an FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine. The crew and guest vaccination mandate begins for the American Empress’ June 14 restart, as well as fleetwide sailings beginning July 1, 2021.