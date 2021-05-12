Intellian

Sea Cloud Spirit Delivered, Maiden Voyage Set for September

Sea Cloud Spirit

Sea Cloud Cruises announced that the new Sea Cloud Spirit has been delivered from the Vigo, Spain shipyard.

"She has passed all necessary tests, and her maiden voyage has been set for September 14 for a 10-night roundtrip Rome to Rome," the company said, in a press release.

The new 136-guest ship will spend the fall in the Western Mediterranean and the upcoming winter season in the Canary Islands.

The ship joins two other Sea Cloud vessels, the Sea Cloud and the Sea Cloud II. The Sea Cloud is the oldest sailing passenger ship in the world and has a history unlike any ship ever built. First, as a private yacht for American socialite Marjorie Merriweather Post, then a floating diplomatic palace for leaders from all over the world, and later a warship ship for the Americans during WWII. 

Like her sister ships, Sea Cloud Spirit will offer upscale cruising, 25 of the 69 outside cabins will be equipped with balconies, including the three owner suites.

2021 Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report