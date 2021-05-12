Pablo Brandeman Joins Swan Hellenic

Swan Hellenic has announced that polar expedition expert Pablo Brandeman had joined its ranks.

Born in Patagonia, Brandeman has had a strong love of the wild since he was young, making his way into expedition cruising as an expedition leader in his early twenties, according to a press release.

Since then, he has completed over 170 trips with specialist cruise operators all over the Antarctic Peninsula and Southern Ocean, working in a wide range of roles, from logistics and kayak operations to polar bear guard, zodiac driver, camp master, assistant expedition leader, lecturer and expedition leader.

More recently, he also became a drone pilot, assisting several scientific and film crews.

“We are delighted to welcome Pablo on Board,” said Pierre Thomas, Swan Hellenic Director of Expedition Operations. “He’s a highly-experienced expedition leader, hands-on teacher and lecturer who will unquestionably enrich our guests’ experience of Swan Hellenic’s unique cultural expedition cruises. What’s more he’s wonderful company: a great storyteller with many great stories to tell!”

Pablo Brandeman commented: “It’s a pleasure and an honor for me to join such an iconic company, which will enable me to really up my game, bringing our guests a truly in-depth as well as up-close experience on our voyages together.”