Lloyd Werft MD Rüdiger Pallentin Retires After Nearly 42 years

Rüdiger Pallentin stepped down as managing director of Lloyd Werft on Apr. 30, 2021, to begin a "well-deserved retirement," the shipyard announced in a press release. Carsten Sippel, who holds a degree in business administration has succeeded him as the shipyard’s now sole remaining managing director.

Pallentin started working for Lloyd Werft in October 1979 and was employed in a wide range of sectors for nearly 42 years. He first spent 10 years as a project engineer in costing and became head of that department in 1989. Design and ship-accounting were later added to his sphere of responsibility before he was named managing director in January 2000 and spokesman for the management in 2010.

During his more than 20 years as the managing director, Rüdiger Pallentin’s fundamental expertise as a graduate shipbuilding engineer along with his calm and clear style of leadership have skillfully guided Lloyd Werft – sometimes through stormy times, the shipyard said. He distinguished himself through "friendly dealings with employees and business partners on an equal footing, in which a touch of humor always had a part to play."

Lloyd Werft noted that Pallentin is not entirely leaving the bridge of Lloyd Werft just yet. He will advise, remain active and, with his know-how, continue to support personnel until the shipyard delivers its yacht newbuild Solaris.