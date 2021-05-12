Norwegian Reveals New Norwegian Prima

Norwegian Cruise Line today opened sales for the Norwegian Prima, debuting in Northern Europe in summer 2022 with capacity for 3,215 guests at double occupancy.

“Despite not having sailed in more than a year, we never stopped working and innovating, we never once pressed pause,” said Harry Sommer, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line. “In fact, we doubled down on our brand investment in order to deliver unforgettable guest experiences that go well beyond expectations. Not only will we begin cruising this July, we’re so proud and so incredibly happy to announce the start of an exciting new chapter as we introduce the Prima Class and the first ship in a line of unrivaled vessels with Norwegian Prima

"An exemplary representation of our brand evolution, bringing together our ‘Guest First’ philosophy and our spirit of innovation, Norwegian Prima personifies everything our guests love about NCL and raises the bar. This brand-new class of ships is truly designed to put our guests first.”

The vessel is under construction at Fincantieri in Marghera, Italy with hull artwork designed by Italian graffiti artist Manuel Di Rita, known commonly as “Peeta.”

“The name ‘Prima,’ which means “first” in Italian, is a natural fit that ties into our legacy of firsts in the industry and a fitting tribute to our new Italian shipbuilding partners at Fincantieri,” added Sommer.

“We are very honored to partner with Norwegian Cruise Line for the development of its next class of ships,” said Giuseppe Bono, CEO of Fincantieri. “Norwegian Prima marks the beginning of our collaboration, which will see the delivery of six next-generation vessels that are designed to take guest experiences to a new level focusing on elevated, spacious and thoughtful design. As we emerge from this global crisis, this announcement marks a strong sign of hope for the cruise sector and is a testament to Fincantieri’s global leadership role in the industry.”

“We innovated with purpose and created Norwegian Prima to push the boundaries of conventional cruising, offering our guests more wide-open spaces, thoughtful art and design and world-class service which places our guests at the heart of it all,” added Sommer.

According to a press release from Norwegian, the new Norwegian Prima will offer the highest staffing levels and space ratio of any new cruise ship in the contemporary and premium cruise category. She will offer the largest variety of suite categories available at sea with 13 suite categories as well as the largest three- bedroom suites of any new cruise ship and the brand’s largest-ever inside, oceanview and balcony staterooms, including the brand’s largest-ever bathrooms and showers for standard stateroom categories.

The company also said the Norwegian Prima will also offer the most outdoor deck space of any new cruise ship including more total pool deck space than any other ship in Norwegian's fleet as well as multiple infinity pools and vast outdoor walkways allowing guests to take in the sea, the ocean breeze and a variety of elevated experiences.

For The Haven, all 107 Haven suites have been moved to the aft within close proximity of private elevators exclusively reserved for Haven guests. These elevators rise directly into The Haven public areas on decks 16 and 17. In addition, The Haven Courtyard on Norwegian Prima has been transformed into an expansive Haven Sundeck, with new infinity pool overlooking the ship's wake and a new outdoor spa with a glass-walled sauna and cold room.

Norwegian also said it had reimagined The Waterfront by doubling the space and adding a greater variety of experiences and dining options than ever before by introducing Ocean Boulevard, which wraps around Deck 8.

As part of the variety of experiences offered on Ocean Boulevard, Norwegian has introduced the brand’s first-ever upscale open-air marketplace with Indulge Food Hall. The company's food hall has 11 venues including returning guest culinary favorites Coco’s, serving artisan sweet treats; Q Texas Smokehouse, boasting American Southern comfort food; and Starbucks. Indulge will unveil first-ever dining venues including Seaside Rotisserie, offering a wide array of rotisserie-cooked dishes; Nudls, a noodle emporium serving noodle dishes from around the world, from Italian to Thai cuisines; Tamara, preparing classic Indian dishes and multiple vegetarian food options; The Latin Quarter, serving classic Latin food with a twist; Tapas Food Truck, cooking elevated Latin-inspired street food; Garden Kitchen, where guest can order customized salads with more than two dozen ingredients to choose from; Just Desserts, featuring classic dessert items such as pies and cakes and Just Ice Cream serving appetizing ice cream flavors and sweet dishes.

Adding to the culinary offerings available on Norwegian Prima’s Ocean Boulevard, the site will host three additional indoor and outdoor dining venues including Onda By Scarpetta, Los Lobos and The Local Bar & Grill. Onda by Scarpetta. Los Lobos, the Brand’s premium Mexican restaurant, returns on the Norwegian Prima and the revamped Local Bar & Grill set in an upscale beach club atmosphere, according to a company statement.

There is more too, including The Concourse, an outdoor sculpture garden with six installations designed by Alexander Krivosheiw featuring immersive art inspired by ancient mythology and contemporary abstract forms.

Passengers can also relax at Infinity Beach featuring two infinity pools, one located on each side of the ship and close to the ocean surface The two Oceanwalk glass bridges, also new to the Brand, will provide guests with photographic, breathtaking views that will make them feel as if they are walking on air or water.

La Terraza, an open-air lounge, features a quaint retreat for visitors to catch stellar sea views.