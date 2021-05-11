World Travel Holdings Launches College-Style Classes for Travel Advisors

CruiseOne, Dream Vacations and Cruises Inc., which are part of World Travel Holdings, are launching a “new tiered learning path that provides a personalized approach to supporting advisors’ ongoing education and professional development.”

World Travel Holdings has announced this in a press release.

The cruise agency said that the program’s highlight is a brand-new sales and business administration curriculum which will "fuel travel advisors’ success as small business owners."

“Continuing education is table stakes for travel advisors, and our Training Team is always developing new content that takes our advisors' skills and competencies to the next level,” said Charity Santiago, director of training. “This year we analyzed the existing training content and identified several areas where more curriculum was needed. Not only did we enhance existing trainings, but we added entirely new learning tracks in two subject areas.”

Incorporating feedback from the training and events committee comprised of travel advisors within the network, this new learning structure groups content into learning tracks that enable advisors to focus on their area of need.

According to the press release, there is a training review and 101-, 201- and 301-level courses in subject areas for Product; Marketing; Sales; Business Administration; Groups; and My Cruise Control, the three brand’s proprietary Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system.

The cruise agency said that the new learning plan is designed with flexibility in mind so advisors can either become an expert in one area by completing all the training modules horizontally within a category or gain knowledge across all categories by completing the modules vertically.

“The new learning path is like a one-stop-shop for the hottest training topics that we need to know – not only what is popular, but more importantly what is the most useful and best for meeting current informational needs,” said Dream Vacations Franchise Owner and Vacation Specialist Shane Gray.

“The program allows advisors to enter into a cache of lessons without spending extra time searching for what they are looking for in a library. It truly is an illustration of efficiency in learning,” he added.

Travel advisors have access to more than 1,000 training modules that provide them with travel industry expertise, as well as hard and soft sales skills. According to the press release, the trainings are Innovative, interactive and engaging and feature real-life examples and a variety of levels offered based on where an advisor is on their business journey.

World Travel Holdings said that the Dream Vacations, CruiseOne and Cruises Inc. overall training program and online learning platform, The Learning Center, have won national awards in the travel industry.