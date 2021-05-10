Viking Venus Arrives Into Portsmouth

Portsmouth has hosted the maiden arrival of the Viking Venus, the latest addition in the Viking fleet. The port has announced this in a press release.

The ship will officially be named on May 17 by her ceremonial godmother, journalist and broadcaster Anne Diamond.

The Venus will then set sail for spring and summer departures from May 22, using Portsmouth as her homeport for an initial five voyages on Viking’s England’s Scenic Shores itinerary.

"We are honored to host the global debut of Viking Venus, as the cruise line restarts operations and begins domestic passenger sailings … Everyone has been working incredibly hard throughout the pandemic, which is how we’ve been able to respond quickly to new health protocol measures and are ready to support travel as soon as restrictions allow,” said Mike Sellers, Portsmouth International Port’s director.

“The sailings from Portsmouth are cruises around the UK, and we have comprehensive plans in place to keep staff, passengers and the community safe, following the UK Chamber of Shipping Cruise Operations Framework,” he added.

Those who sail these voyages will experience Viking’s industry‐leading health and safety program. According to the press release, the Viking health and safety program was developed in partnership with an international team of medical advisors, including Raquel C. Bono, M.D., Viking’s Chief Health Officer.

Utilizing a full‐scale laboratory installed on every Viking ocean ship, all guests and crew will receive frequent quick and easy non‐invasive saliva PCR tests.

Viking has also installed new air purification technology on its entire fleet, which has always featured independent air handling units for all guest staterooms. Additional health checks, sanitization and physical distancing measures will provide further protection for Viking guests and crew at all points of the journey.

Sellers said that he was impressed with the level of consideration put by the cruise industry, and Viking in particular, into making sure that safety is paramount.

“I have been impressed by the detail and coordination, going above and beyond what’s required,” he noted.

The Viking news comes after Portsmouth had invested in extending the cruise berth, making logistic operations efficient and comfortable.