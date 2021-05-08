Royal Caribbean to Begin Hiring Indian Crew Again

Having put a pause on hiring Indian crew due to COVID-19, Royal Caribbean International will start recruiting Indian crew again later this month, according to a social media post by Michael Bayley, president and CEO of the cruise brand.

Bayley said the company will start bringing on Indian crew again on May 21, with new enhanged safety protocols.

"PCR test, 14 day quarantine, PCR test, charter flight, PCR test, vaccine, quarantine and PCR test," Bayley said.

"Hopefully these enhanced protocols will only be in place for a short time as we all become vaccinated. Other countries where the pandemic is surging will have same protocols. FYI. Crew contracts will be lengthened during this period by two months."