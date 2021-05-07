Holland America Line’s New Rotterdam Completes Sea Trials

Holland America Line’s newest ship Rotterdam has completed sea trials and has returned to Fincantieri’s Marghera (Venice) shipyard in Italy.

The Rotterdam left Marghera April 25 and performed the preliminary sea trials over two days before going into drydock at Fincantieri’s Trieste shipyard where standard pre-delivery hull maintenance and painting were performed, according to a press release.

The ship started its official sea trials on May 3, returning to Marghera May 6, where the final steps in the construction process will be completed.

The Rotterdam is scheduled for delivery July 30.

“The successful completion of sea trials gives us great confidence as we head into the final weeks of outfitting for Rotterdam and prepare for delivery of this historic ship.” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. “Construction of Rotterdam has continued through the global challenges of the past year with Fincantieri maintaining the highest level of dedication to staying on schedule. Congratulations to everyone involved for completing this significant milestone.”

According tot he company, during sea trials, the Rotterdam underwent a series of rigorous performance tests on the ship’s systems, machinery and engines. Captain Werner Timmers, Staff Captain Kevin Beirnaert, acting Chief Engineer Stefan Dullaert and other members of Rotterdam’s designated senior bridge and engineering teams participated in testing the ship’s maneuvering characteristics and safety systems in collaboration with the shipyard’s team of naval architects, engineers and builders.