Crystal Cruises Adds 15 Caribbean Sailings Beginning August 2021

Crystal Cruises has announced the addition of 15 new Caribbean sailings departing roundtrip from St. Maarten aboard the Crystal Symphony this August through December.

The newly added voyages are part of the Crystal Symphony’s 10-night Luxury Caribbean Escapes and offer guests the option of cruising roundtrip from either Philipsburg, St. Maarten, on 15 voyages beginning Aug. 2, or the previously announced voyages departing roundtrip from St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, on 15 voyages beginning Aug. 5.

“Crystal continues to be at the forefront of the return to cruising, and true to our Crystal hallmarks of Service, Space, Quality, Choices and Destinations, our goal is to ensure guests have abundant options to tailor their travel experiences to their personal tastes,” said Jack Anderson, president of Crystal.

“As we look toward welcoming our Crystal family back to explore the Caribbean and the globe with us, the five pillars of the Crystal experience remain at the core of everything we do as they have for more than 30 years, providing our guests with confidence and certainty that we will continue to deliver the finest experiences on carefully crafted itineraries with uncompromising service and near limitless options,” he added.

All of Crystal’s 10-night Luxury Caribbean Escapes, including a holiday cruise, will explore Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, St. Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago, St. Maarten, and the British Virgin Islands. The sailings feature overnights in St. John’s, Bridgetown and Philipsburg.

Reservations for the new 15 voyages from St. Maarten open on May 12, 2021.

The addition of St. Maarten as a port of departure expands the air options for guests as major U.S. cities provide airlift into the country.

The itineraries, together with the recently announced 10-night Luxury Iceland Expeditions aboard the Crystal Endeavor and seven-night Luxury Bahamas Escapes aboard the Crystal Serenity, comprise the resumption of service of 97 percent of Crystal’s ocean-going fleet, the cruise line said.