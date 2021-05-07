Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Announces Patron of the Arts Program

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection has announced the launch of its Patron of the Arts Program, inviting artists, speakers and cultural contributors across all disciplines including visual arts, performing arts, science, literature and gastronomy to apply to participate.

According to a press release, the program will engage local communities, partnering to bring a range of cultural explorations to life throughout the yacht.

“We believe art plays a central role in shaping and supporting communities,” stated Douglas Prothero, CEO for The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. “Our guests continue to seek out experiences that promise thoughtful, authentic immersion into the destinations we visit, and we are thrilled to celebrate each unique port of call while offering travelers unique ways to connect with global cultures.”

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection said that its first yacht the Evrima will “blend thoughtfully personalized journeys with modern design and innovative programming to deliver unforgettable experiences.”

“Enhancing the expertly tailored activities and opportunities for discovery onboard, The Patron of the Arts Program will be one of the many initiatives that place The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection in a league of its own,” the cruise line wrote.

“The Patron of the Arts Program creates a platform for local talent to showcase their artistry onboard, tapping into a broader audience and engaging the international traveler in new and exciting ways. Welcoming artists and researchers who reside in each destination to perform or present on the Evrima, the program aims to share new concepts and theories, and a mix of traditional and contemporary art practices,” it added.

According to the cruise line, programming will range from an evening of entertainment to a culinary tasting to talks with a range of experts. Applications for the Patron of the Arts Program are now being accepted. Submission deadlines vary depending on the region.

All Patrons of the Arts Programming is complimentary for guests of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.