Potential Volunteer Cruise Passenger? Here's What To Expect

With the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention releasing more guidelines for the cruise industry to restart, it has also published a set of guidelines for so-called volunteer cruises, which will be between two and seven days in length.

Specifics:

Cruise lines will need to test embarkation and disembarkation procedures, as approved by U.S. port and local health authorities as part the cruise ship operator’s Phase 2A agreements, including procedures for terminal check-in.

Cruise lines will need to run all regular onboard activities, including seating and meal service at dining and entertainment venues.

Passengers will take part in medical evacuation procedures.

The cruise operator will also need to simulator the transfer of symptomatic passengers or crew, or those who test positive for SARS-CoV-2, from cabins to isolation rooms.

Onboard and shoreside isolation and quarantine, as per the terms of the cruise ship operator’s Phase 2A agreements, of at least 5% of all passengers and non-essential crew.

Recreational activities that the cruise ship operator intends to offer as part of any restricted passenger voyages, e.g., casinos, spa services, fitness classes, gymnasiums.

Private-island shore excursions if any are planned during restricted passenger voyages. The following measures must be observed on the private island: Only one ship can dock at the island at any one time. A routine screening testing protocol must be implemented for island staff who are expected to interact with volunteer passengers or crew. Mask use and social distancing must be observed on the island.

Port of call shore excursions if any are planned during restricted passenger voyages. The following measures must be observed on port of call shore excursions: Self-guided or independent exploration by passengers during port stops must be prohibited. Shore excursions must only include passengers and crew from the same ship. Cruise ship operator must ensure all shore excursion tour companies facilitate social distancing, mask wearing, and other COVID-19 public health measures throughout the tour. Cruise ship operators must have a protocol for managing persons with COVID-19 and close contacts at all foreign ports of call.



Other key takeaways: