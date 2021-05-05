Atlas Teases World Navigator’s Spring-Summer 2022 Deployment

Atlas Ocean Voyages has offered a sneak peek into the World Navigator’s spring-summer 2022 deployment.

According to a press release, the World Navigator will sail six- to 16-night itineraries in the Arctic, British Isles, the Norwegian Fjords, Iceland and Greenland, the Baltic and Mediterranean Seas, and Central and South America, with departures from March through November 2022.

“The World Navigator’s new spring-summer 2022 season will deliver more once-in-a-lifetime moments to travelers in more bucket-list destinations,” said Senior Vice President of Business Development for Atlas Ocean Voyages, Carlos Garzon.

Atlas said that it is also introducing Future Cruise Certificates – open bookings secured with a deposit for future Atlas sailing. The brand said that it is matching travelers’ deposits when they purchase an Atlas Future Cruise Certificate between May 5 through May 16 and redeem their certificate for a spring-summer 2022 World Navigator voyage. Called Reserve and Receive, the offer effectively amounts to a $1,000 or $1,500 savings per stateroom or suite, respectively.

“(Atlas Future Cruise Certificates) provide travelers maximum flexibility to choose a future Atlas voyage at their convenience. We are happy to offer these benefits to the explorers, fun-seekers and trailblazers seeking the most incredible journey, ever,” Garzon said.

The World Navigator’s spring-summer 2022 itineraries will be detailed on May 17.