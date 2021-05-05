Princess Rolls Out Dine My Way, Contactless Dining

Princess Cruises has unveiled Dine My Way, which it says makes it easy for guests to pre-plan and tailor their dining experiences, and pairs with the OceanNow on demand service to offer dining flexibility and convenience through the company's MedallionClass platform.

Dine My Way, gives guests the freedom to make reservations in onboard dining rooms and specialty restaurants at times they prefer and with whom they wish to dine.

Dine My Way also helps to optimize capacities in dining rooms and restaurants onboard, manage wait times, and gives guests significantly more flexibility, the company said in a press release.

When making a reservation, guests will be able to:

• add additional friends or family members with whom they are traveling

• select their preferred pace of dining (relaxed, quick)

• indicate their desired seating location (near window, close to entrance) in the Ocean profile

• share dietary preferences and allergen information

• pick the same venue and dining time each night

“We believe guests are going to love the control and customization Dine My Way offers,” said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. “Instead of restricting dining choices during the pandemic, we’ve been able to expand the options for our guests and thanks to the unique, innovative capabilities of the OceanMedallion, reduce wait times and eliminate the need to stand in line.”

In addition, Princess’ OceanNow on-demand menu has been expanded to include entrees and beverage options from restaurants through-out the ship with guest's requests delivered directly to their exact location.

OceanNow orders can be made using the MedallionClass app on a smart device, via the stateroom TV, or by having a crew member place the order on the guest’s behalf.

“Guests have always appreciated the convenience of OceanNow, and because the pandemic has expanded people’s use of ‘on-demand’ direct delivery services, we think even more guests will embrace the ability to order what they desire and have it delivered to them wherever they are on board,” added Mario Siebaldi, Princess Cruises senior vice president of Guest Experience. “It not only prevents unnecessary queuing, more importantly it elevates the guest experience.”