Royal Caribbean Crew Vaccination in Full Swing

Royal Caribbean International's crew vaccination program is full swing thanks to PortMiami, as COVID-19 vaccinations continued on Tuesday.

Crew from the Navigator and Freedom of the Seas received COVID-19 vaccines this morning in a terminal building at the port. This included Navigator Captain Angel Oviol (pictured above).

This effort follows the pop-up vaccination clinic hosted last week serving PortMiami employees and all members of the community.

Approximately 900 crew members will be getting vaccinated this week, according to a port statement.