Intellian

Royal Caribbean Crew Vaccination in Full Swing

Captain Angel Oviol recieves his COVID-19 vaccine

Royal Caribbean International's crew vaccination program is full swing thanks to PortMiami, as COVID-19 vaccinations continued on Tuesday.

Crew from the Navigator and Freedom of the Seas received COVID-19 vaccines this morning in a terminal building at the port. This included Navigator Captain Angel Oviol (pictured above). 

This effort follows the pop-up vaccination clinic hosted last week serving PortMiami employees and all members of the community.

Approximately 900 crew members will be getting vaccinated this week, according to a port statement.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Annual Report
https://www.cruiseindustrynews.com/store/product/digital-reports/2021-luxury-market-cruise-report/

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

MedCruise

Cruise Ship Orderbook

102 Ships | 207,768 Berths | $61 Billion | View

Magicman

New 2021 Luxury Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

40+ New Ships

2021-2027

First to Recover

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

2021 Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Annual Report