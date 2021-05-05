SRC

2021 Cruise Expedition Market Report Out Now

2021 Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

The all new 2021 Expedition Market Report by Cruise Industry News is out now and available for instant download. The new 200-plus page report offers a full analysis into the expedition cruise segment that isn't available anywhere else.

With a surging orderbook of small adventure ships, the fifth edition of the Expedition Market Report features over 200 pages of in-depth analysis, capacity growth projections, one-on-one interviews and much more.

The report is available in PDF format, offering a deep-dive of intelligence into the expedition cruise business, covering every expedition and adventure cruise operator. 

Cruise Industry News has talked to all the players, including every expedition brand about their strategies, market differentiation, capacity growth, new ships and the challenges they are anticipating as the market continue to grow exponentially. 

In addition is capacity growth data from 2018 through 2027, broken down by ship and operator,, including the impact of capacity growth on the market, orderbook data metrics, berth prices and much more. 

The report also takes a close look at marine and hotel operations, nautical and expedition planning, trends, challenges in shipbuilding, regulatory issues, destinations, overcapacity issues, and much more. 

Click here to order the report.

