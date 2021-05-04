Blur Bassist’s Cider Brand To Be Used in Iona’s Naming Ceremony

The cider brand created by the bassist of British pop band Blur will take the center stage in the naming of P&O Cruises’ latest ship Iona on May 16 in Southampton. This was announced by P&O in a press release.

The cruise line said that the official naming ceremony will culminate in the smashing of a Nebuchadnezzar of Alex James’ new cider brand, Britpop, specially made for the event, against the side of Iona’s hull.

The ceremony, with a specially invited virtual audience, will be hosted by broadcaster Jo Whiley. Travel industry ambassador Dame Irene Hays, DBE, chair of Hays Travel, Britain’s largest independent travel agency, will be Iona’s godmother.

“The naming of a ship is a momentous occasion and steeped in seafaring tradition. The bottle smash, which has happened for centuries, is to ward off evil spirits and bless the ship, bringing it good fortune in its travels. … Cider has often been used throughout history for ship launches, most notably during Prohibition, and for P&O Cruises and the Iona, with her many ‘firsts,’ it is very fitting to have English apples, grown from this ancient soil and pressed in this country, for the christening,” said P&O Cruises President Paul Ludlow.

“We are also delighted to have Jo Whiley as our host for the event – with her inimitable warmth and style she will certainly embrace the virtual format and ensure all our guests feel an integral part of this special evening,” he added.

James said that using his cider, which is made of English apples, was a fitting way to celebrate the occasion.

“Britain’s apples are part of our treasured heritage and Britpop has turned those apples into a celebratory tipple which is an ideal way to launch this extraordinarily cool ship. … Britpop is pure golden sunshine in a glass and it could not be more appropriate to mark the naming of a ship which will take you on glorious sunshine escapes,” James said. “Cheers to the Iona!”

The Iona will sail her seven-night maiden voyage around the coast of the island of Iona and the Scottish Isles from Southampton on Aug. 7, 2021