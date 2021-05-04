UnCruise To Restart Alaska Sailings From Juneau on May 7

UnCruise Adventures has announced that due to the high demand for its sailings, it will be restarting its Alaska sailings from Juneau on May 7, earlier than previously expected. According to a press release, the cruise line quickly modified three Pacific Northwest sailings after Washington State COVID protocols affected departure dates. UnCruise said that instead of cancelling, it decided to “save the long-awaited adventure cruises of dozens of guests offering them an alternative itinerary out of Juneau, covering guest airfare and hotels to ensure an unforgettable experience.”

“When recent changes were made affecting our Seattle departures, I knew I could not disappoint our guests with another cancellation. Some of our guests have been waiting on this cruise for two or three years,” said UnCruise CEO Dan Blanchard. “It makes me proud to see my team jump into action and ready to do what it takes to make this year one of the biggest comebacks we’ve ever had.”

May 7 will kick off the company’s first full sailing out of Juneau with even more adventure in Glacier Bay National Park. The full Alaska season will include six adventure itineraries of 22-86 guests, led by a fully vaccinated crew. UnCruise’s recent policy requires all guests to provide proof of vaccination to embark on their adventure to Alaska.

In the press release, UnCruise Adventures described its cruises as a “combination of daily multi-sport activities and a connection to nature, for the adventure seeker, solo traveler, and multi-generation families.” The cruise line also said that CEO Blanchard will lead history walks through Juneau prior to each embarkation.

“After a challenging year, it is a remarkable moment to see this realized and look forward to a new day. We continue to win the trust of our partners and guests with our safety-first policies and our commitment to the return of a strong and healthy cruise industry,” said Blanchard.

“We understand the importance of cruise lines in the Alaska economy and a return to sailing to the future of my company. … Vaccinations are on the rise and data has shown that Alaska has outperformed other states during the pandemic. There is hope on the horizon, and Alaska is wide open for us this season!” he added.

UnCruise Adventures summer Alaska season will include departures from Juneau, Sitka and Ketchikan, and with fully vaccinated crew and guests. The company said that it has extended typical wave season specials for 2021 travelers including, waiving single supplements for solo travelers, additional savings up to $600 on May and June departures and including a free hotel night in partnership with Ramada Juneau on select sailings.