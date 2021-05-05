Cruise Baltic’s 2020 Was Sustainable, Despite Uncertainties

Cruise Baltic has reported on its progress toward the sustainability goals set in 2019 in its Cruise Baltic Sustainability Report 2020. According to the report, the partners in the network continued their sustainable efforts and investments in 2020, despite an uncertain year with almost no cruising.

“2020 has been a year like no other and the pandemic has influenced the sustainable initiatives taking place at the Cruise Baltic ports and destinations. Despite a year without many cruises and with an uncertain future in sight, we are pleased that many ports and destinations have continued their efforts and investments in making the region the most sustainable cruise region in the world,” said Claus Bødker, director of Cruise Baltic, an association that includes 31 ports and destinations in the Baltic Sea region.

For instance, Cruise Baltic reported that shore power is high on its agenda. In 2020, Rostock in Germany has constructed a shore power installation and will be ready to offer shore power to cruise lines in 2021. Stockholm in Sweden and Helsinki in Finland are ready to invest in shore power, Oslo in Norway is working on a pilot project, and Gothenburg in Sweden as well as the two Danish cities Copenhagen and Aarhus have all begun investigating the possibility.

“The cruise industry had to adjust to a new reality with the outbreak of the COVID-19, and the situation is still uncertain. It is very positive to see that the ports and destinations, despite the difficult year, keep the sustainable spirit high. The partners continue their sustainable plans, and some ports have even decided or are in the process of deciding on big investments such as shore power,” said Bødker.

There were many initiatives in 2020 started by the ports in the region, too. From a research project in Tallinn, Estonia, which resulted in discussions on how to reduce bus traffic between port and city – to extending the cruise season, where especially Roenne in Denmark very actively promotes winter tourism.

Other efforts and investments in 2020 include more green shore excursions including tours away from the most crowded places, making port-city infrastructure as seamless as possible, as well as studies on emissions, waste initiatives and electric busses.

Cruise Baltic said that sustainability continues to play a key role in strengthening the cruise industry in the Baltic Sea region. The different initiatives to become more sustainable continue throughout the network and its vision remains to make cruising a sustainable vacation offer in 2030.