Norwegian Will Give Away 100 Free Cruises To Top Educators

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced the relaunch of its "Norwegian's Giving Joy" contest, which provides educators with free cruises and a chance to win up to $25,000 for their schools.

According to a press release, “Norwegian's Giving Joy” acknowledges the “often-undervalued work of educators and highlights the intersection between travel and education.”

"Now more than ever, educators deserve our gratitude and so much more for their perseverance and unwavering commitment to inspire students every day," said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line.

"Travel is one of the most immersive means of education. It broadens our perspective, encourages us to discover, adapt and accept new cultures and experiences. With 'Norwegian's Giving Joy,' we are able to help shed light on these everyday heroes and raise their spirits by awarding them with a long-overdue vacation to help show them the world, as they've helped shape so many of ours," he added.

The month-long campaign runs from May 3 to June 4, 2021. The cruise line is asking for nominations of certified or accredited teachers in the U.S. and Canada who demonstrate a passion for bringing joy to the classroom, who relentlessly show up for their students – virtually or in person, – and who continue to motivate them every day.

The top 100 educators with the most votes will win a seven-night cruise for two on voyages embarking from the U.S. and Canada through summer 2023. The Grand Prize winner will be awarded with a $25,000 donation for his or her school, while the second and third place winners will receive a $15,000 and $10,000 donation respectively for their schools. A virtual award ceremony will take place in August 2021.

"We have all had a teacher that has impacted our lives and helped define who we are today," said Sommer. "It is our responsibility to rally behind these incredible individuals and show them how grateful we truly are. While we were unable to host 'Norwegian's Giving Joy' in 2020, we are making up for it this year by offering 100 teachers, more than ever before, with free cruises. We look forward to welcoming these educators onboard our world-class fleet very, very soon."

According to the press release, the "Norwegian's Giving Joy" contest was first launched in 2019, with over 1.4 million votes for more than 46,000 teachers, and a total prize of over $100,000 for schools across North America. Norwegian said that this year's campaign is especially significant “given the elevated demands of this profession under pressure.”