American Queen To Sail Pacific Northwest From June 14

American Queen Steamboat Company has announced that the American Empress, cruising the Columbia and Snake rivers, will resume operations beginning June 14, 2021. This was stated in a press release.

The line’s first 2021 Pacific Northwest sailing will feature the popular Pacific Northwest Splendor itinerary from Spokane, Wash. (Clarkston, Wash.) to Portland, Ore. (Vancouver, Wash.) and operate with enhanced health and safety protocols.

“Following our successful March restart with the American Countess and American Duchess on the Mississippi and Ohio rivers, the added capacity of the American Empress in the Pacific Northwest will help meet the unprecedented guest demand to travel again,” said Shawn Bierdz, president, American Queen Steamboat Company.

“Our domestic, close-to-home itineraries continue to resonate with travelers, many new to cruising all together, along with seasoned ocean cruisers and our most loyal paddlewheel guests,” he added.

American Queen Steamboat Company stated that the 2021 season is almost sold out, including the newly christened American Countess and boutique-style American Duchess, which both began operating at reduced capacity in March 2021.

All American Empress sailings will require 100-percent guest and crew COVID-19 vaccinations to sail beginning June 14, ahead of the July 1, 2021, American Queen Steamboat Company fleetwide vaccine mandate.

The vaccination requirement for the American Empress sailings expands upon the SafeCruise health and safety protocols already in place, which include, but is not limited to, pre-cruise COVID-19 testing of all guests and crew and a mask mandate in all public areas where social distancing is not possible.

The American Empress is the third American Queen Steamboat Company vessel to begin operating this year. In March 2021, the American Duchess was the first vessel to resume operations on the Mississippi River, followed by the newly debuted American Countess which also celebrated its inaugural season with a private christening ceremony.