Princess Announces Summer 2023 Caribbean Cruise Season

Princess Cruises has announced its 2023 summer cruise season in the Eastern and Western Caribbean onboard the Caribbean Princess.

According to a press release, the ship will be sailing roundtrip from Ft. Lauderdale offering “the ultimate family adventure playing on world-famous beaches in the Eastern Caribbean, or exploring Mayan ruins in the Western Caribbean, or both.”

The season runs from April through July 2023 and features 11 destinations, 31 departures and four itineraries, ranging in length from seven to 14 days.

Some of the highlights include Bahamas, St. Maarten, Puerto Rico, Grand Cayman, Belize City, Cozumel, and more. All guests sailing on the Eastern Caribbean itineraries will visit the cruise line’s Princess Cays private island resort for “a day of fun, sun, water activities and a beach BBQ,” the cruise line said.

"Exclusive Discovery™ and Animal Planet™ shore excursions offer more immersive experiences enjoyable for the whole family, such as visiting UNESCO World Heritage sites like the Mayan Ruins at Tulum or the Belize Barrier Reef. And island adventures abound like snorkeling, feeding stingrays, ziplining through lush rainforests or simply relaxing on a catamaran while floating through crystal clear blue water," Princess Cruises wrote.

The summer 2023 Caribbean season will go on sale on May 5, 2021. The Caribbean Princess has been recently modernized to appeal to families of all sizes and age groups.