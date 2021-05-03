Carnival Introduces Perks for National Travel Advisor Day

In honor of the National Travel Advisor Day on May 5, Carnival Cruise Line is introducing an exclusive rewards points offer for advisors and a new Travel Agent Rocks toolkit. It will also be running a special edition of From Adolfo’s Desk LIVE. The cruise line announced this in a press release.

The National Travel Advisor Day coincides with the United States Travel Association’s (USTA) National Travel and Tourism Week through May 8.

Carnival said that the array of activities is just one more way for it to show its “appreciation for the incredible efforts of travel advisors whose guidance and knowledge helps consumers make the vacation choices that are right for them.”

“At Carnival, we know that we couldn’t do what we do without the amazing work that travel advisors provide for their clients each and every day,” said Carnival’s Senior Vice President of Global Sales & Trade Marketing Adolfo Perez. “For nearly 50 years, travel advisors have been with us every step of the way and now more than ever National Travel Advisor Day provides us with the opportunity to let our agency partners know how much they are valued and appreciated. They are true rock stars!”

Travel advisors can join Perez and Brand Ambassador John Heald for a travel advisor-themed From Adolfo’s Desk LIVE webinar on May 5 at 2 p.m. EST. Participants will have the opportunity to be part of a celebration designed just for them with a chance to win a variety of prizes including the line’s popular Travel Agents Rock T-shirts. All advisors who attend the event will also receive a special offer to book their next personal cruise with Carnival.

In addition, travel advisors who are members of Carnival’s Loyalty Rocks! Rewards Program will receive 50 bonus rewards points in honor of National Travel Advisor Day. Rewards points can be used for a variety of items, including gift cards, electronics and home goods, the cruise line said.

Carnival said that it has also developed a “Travel Agents Rock!” toolkit that includes a virtual background, and social media posts that agents can use in front of their clients when participating on virtual sales calls and their social media posts.