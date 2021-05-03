World Dream Sailings To Recreate Japan Experience Onboard

Dream Cruises has announced that its World Dream sailings between May 28 to Aug. 31 will be dedicated to discovering the wonders of the North to the South of Japan.

According to the cruise line owned by Genting HK, the Super Summer Seacation travel destinations and landmarks such as the lavender fields in Hokkaido and the Torii gates in Kyoto, as well as local specialties and cultural experiences will provide guests with the “next best thing” to visiting the island country.

The cruise line said that in the spirit of the international sports event to take place in Tokyo this summer, guests will also have the opportunity to “put their athleticism to the test for a chance to win a Dream Champion Gold Medal.”

Highlights of the sailings include the first-ever lavender field at sea, which according to Dream Cruises, spans over 1,200 square feet of “purple shrubs under the sun in the fresh sea breeze.” The Wonders of Japan journey will begin in the North, starting with Hokkaido – the perfect summer holiday destination renowned for its lavish fields of lavender during the month of July. Guests will also have the opportunity to indulge in special lavender spa treatments at the Crystal Life Spa or learn to make their own lavender sachets and crepe paper lavender bouquets.

Another voyage highlight is in celebration of the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games taking place later in 2021. Dream Cruises will host its first-ever Dream Championships on World Dream, where guests can test their strength, agility and stamina in a series of challenges such as a ropes course and climbing wall, waterslides and more, to win a Dream Medal. Guests will also be able to dress up as their favorite manga and anime characters and join the Cosplay Video Game Challenge.

The Wonders of Japan journey travels further down the main island of Japan to the Kansai region, where Osaka, the ancient capital city of Japan is located. The famous vermilion Torii gates of Fushimi Inari-Taisha, one of the most iconic landmarks in Kyoto, will be re-created at sea for the first time ever on World Dream and provide shutterbugs with another beauty spot for photos. Guests onboard the World Dream will have the opportunity to witness the transformation of the iconic Geisha look by makeup artists; for those who wish to channel their inner Geisha, they can also learn to create their own Geisha hair ornaments to complete the look.

Guests are also invited to learn and appreciate the Japanese culture through live performances of the traditional parasol dance, which originated from the Japanese dance-drama Kabuki, as well as Yukata fashion shows, the traditional Japanese attire usually worn during the summer season.

Food lovers will get a chance to enjoy specialties from Osaka served in The Lido, the complimentary onboard restaurant, as well as decadent desserts made with Uji matcha, the green tea that hails from the cultural city of Uji in the Kansai region, at the Lobby Café.

“Dream Cruises has curated distinctive cultural and culinary experiences from the islands of Shikoku, Kyushu and Okinawa for guests to enjoy, without stepping foot outside of Singapore. Arts and crafts from Okinawa such as origami, star-sand bottle making and Bingata dye craft workshops provide family fun time at sea, while guests of all ages can indulge in local delicacies from the islands in the complimentary and specialty restaurants on World Dream, including Okinawa Wagyu beef and Kyushu delicacies,” the cruise line wrote in a press release.

Kids aged 2-12 will enjoy exclusive access to the Little Dreamers Program, which inspires children to tap into their potential and learn new skills, while being creative and having fun at sea. Complimentary activities feature the popular STEAM Education workshops “LEGO BOOST Robot Coding” and “Advance Maze Challenge”, music sessions, craft workshops and the Little Dreamers Story Club.

Special chargeable summer programs will also be available from May 28 to June 26, including the Kids Theatre Workshop, the Little Scientists Workshop and the Creative Slippers Workshop. These special summer programs will wrap up with a graduation ceremony, where the Little Dreamers will receive a commemorative certificate signed by the Captain as a unique souvenir of their Super Summer Seacation on the World Dream.