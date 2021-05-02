Crew Now Getting Vaccinated at PortMiami

This Saturday, May 1, Miami-Dade County and Nomi Health started to provide cruise crew members with COVID-19 vaccination at PortMiami and will continue throughout the week, according to a statement.

Some crew aboard Royal Caribbean International's Explorer of the Seas received their COVID-19 vaccinations on Saturday.

“Vaccinating crew members is key to getting passenger cruises safely sailing again, putting hundreds of thousands of Americans back to work – including tens of thousands here in our community,” said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “Miami-Dade County is committed to getting shots in arms and to making vaccination as accessible as possible for all, particularly the workers who power our economy.”

This effort follows the pop-up vaccination clinic hosted earlier this week serving PortMiami employees and all members of the community.

Approximately 900 crew members will be getting vaccinated this week.