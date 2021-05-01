Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas Out of the Drydock

Royal Caribbean International's Harmony of the Seas left the drydock at Navantia in Cadiz, Spain on Saturday.

It was a near month-long drydocking for the Oasis-class ship in Spain, as she arrived in early April.

Royal Caribbean has not announced restart plans for the vessel yet, but she was originally scheduled to sail this summer in the Mediterranean from Barcelona on a week-long cruise program.

With the drydocking complete, the Harmony could be good to cruise for another five years before needing to be drydocked again for classification and maintenance requirements.

Launched in 2016, the Harmony is the first of four Royal Caribbean ships to drydock at Navantia this spring and summer. She is set to be followed by the Jewel, Symphony and Liberty of the Seas, which are all scheduled to enter the Spanish shipyard.