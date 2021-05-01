Vancouver

Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas Out of the Drydock

Harmony of the Seas exits the drydock in Cadiz

Royal Caribbean International's Harmony of the Seas left the drydock at Navantia in Cadiz, Spain on Saturday.

It was a near month-long drydocking for the Oasis-class ship in Spain, as she arrived in early April.

Harmony of the Seas exits the drydock in Cadiz

Royal Caribbean has not announced restart plans for the vessel yet, but she was originally scheduled to sail this summer in the Mediterranean from Barcelona on a week-long cruise program. 

With the drydocking complete, the Harmony could be good to cruise for another five years before needing to be drydocked again for classification and maintenance requirements. 

Launched in 2016, the Harmony is the first of four Royal Caribbean ships to drydock at Navantia this spring and summer. She is set to be followed by the Jewel, Symphony and Liberty of the Seas, which are all scheduled to enter the Spanish shipyard. 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide
https://www.cruiseindustrynews.com/store/product/digital-reports/2021-luxury-market-cruise-report/

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

MedCruise

Cruise Ship Orderbook

102 Ships | 207,768 Berths | $61 Billion | View

DL Services

New 2021 Luxury Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

40+ New Ships

2021-2027

First to Recover

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cartagena

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Annual Report