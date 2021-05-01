Concordia Damen Completes Hull for A-ROSA's New River Ship

Concordia Damen has completed the construction of the hull for the E-Motion ship – the latest addition to the fleet of A-ROSA Flussschiff, one of Europe’s leading operators of river cruises.

The hull will now be transported by the heavy-lift vessel Yacht Express to Damen Shipyards Gorinchem in the Netherlands, where Concordia Damen will perform the outfitting.

“We are delighted to be starting the next stage of this exciting new vessel,” said Project Manager Johan Muilenburg. “As a traditional yet innovative shipbuilder, we are confident that she will both set a new standard in socially responsible river cruising and exceed the expectations of her guests when it comes to comfort and amenities.”

The E-Motion ship is scheduled for a spring 2022 delivery. Measuring 135 meters in length and 17.7 meters across, the four-deck vessel will feature 140 cabins ranging from two-person to family units, making her the largest ship to be operating on the Rhine in terms of passenger numbers.

The majority of the cabins will have their own balconies. Accommodation with separate living and sleeping areas is available. Other family-friendly features include a children’s play lounge and pool, as well as a larger pool for all ages on the sun deck. The restaurant will also have a separate children’s eating area.

A range of amenities will also be available for adults – including a sauna, whirlpool, ice grotto, heat bench and treatment rooms.

The staff and crew will have their own generously spaced cabins along with their own rest and relaxation area where they can unwind before and after working hours.

Concordia Damen said that in line with both its principles and the principles of A-ROSA, the river cruise ship will have a special focus on minimizing its impact on the surrounding environment.

The vessel will be equipped with a hybrid propulsion system, including a zero-emissions battery drive. A diesel engine will be used for cruising, but when entering and leaving port, the ship will switch to an electric engine powered by the battery for emissions-free operations.

She will also be fitted for shore power, making her as clean at rest as she is underway.

In addition, the hull has been optimized for minimum resistance, and all heat and excess energy will be recovered where possible.