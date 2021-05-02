De Wave Group Is Helping Transform Pacific Encounter and Adventure

Global Marine Contractor De Wave Group is contributing to P&O Cruises Australia’s fleet transformation project with its recent work on the Pacific Encounter at the Sembcorp Marine shipyard in Singapore and its upcoming work on the Pacific Adventure.

The contractor announced this in a press release. The Pacific Encounter is joining the P&O Australia fleet from Princess Cruises, while the Adventure is planned to enter the fleet later in 2021.

De Wave Group said that its work on the Pacific Encounter involved jobs on the ship’s interiors as the sole contractor providing a full turnkey service inclusive of all logistical and technical aspects. The ship was also refitted with new fixed furnishings, upholstery, and floor and wall coverings. In addition, the existing ceilings were repainted.

The project involved around 50 containers of shipped materials, 200 people from four continents split across the various works, over 5,000 sq. m of refurbished areas, more than 3,000 sq. m of wall coverings, 3,500 sq. m of outdoor artificial turf, 8,000 sq. m of fabrics and 10,000 sq. m of carpets fitted.

De Wave Group said that a significant part of its work was on the dining area called “The Pantry,” installing special catering fittings including protective glass screens with LED lights and built-in heating lamps, which are integral to maintaining the health and well-being of guests and crew.

“Even in this challenging period, we were able to organize many containers of materials and coordinate the work of a team of over 200 skilled people from four continents, successfully completing a highly prestigious project for our Group,” said Giacomo Poggi, CEO of Precetti Far-East, which handles catering areas work for De Wave Group.

De Wave Group said that it is now looking forward to its involvement in the Pacific Adventure project later in 2021 as P&O Cruises Australia continues its fleet transformation.