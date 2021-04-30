Asuka II Stops Cruise Early After One Positive COVID-19 Case

The Asuka II has been forced to stop its voyage early after a positive coronavirus case was detected onboard. Japan’s Nippon Yusen subsidiary NYK Cruises Co reported this news to Reuters.

According to the statement, the ship – which is believed to be carrying 295 passengers and 425 crew members – is now sailing back to Yokohama and is expected to reach the port on the afternoon of May 1.

The passenger who had tested positive is isolating in a special cabin. Their state is believed to be “stable” as they are “recovering” from the virus, Reuters said.

The Asuka II, Asuka Cruise’s only vessel, sails from ports such as Yokohama, Nagoya and Kobe, offering trips to Japanese destinations. On this particular voyage, the ship had been scheduled to stop at Aomori and Hokkaido prefectures and return to port on May 5.