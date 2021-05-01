Cruise Planners: 2022 Cruise Sales 60% Ahead of Best Year Ever

Cruise Planners, the nation’s largest home-based travel advisor franchise network, has welcomed the news of the CDC looking to reallow cruising from July 2021.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled,” said CEO Michelle Fee. “Spirits are very high among our travel advisors, cruise line partners and Home Office Team. We’ve all been optimistic, but the latest news has been a significant move in the right direction to a safe return of cruising, and we are highly encouraged for sailings from U.S. ports by mid-July.”

According to Fee, Cruise Planners’ cruise sales for 2022 are already 60 percent ahead compared to the same time in 2019, which was the network’s “best year ever.” “All good signs that consumer demand is strong,” she said.

“Once the first U.S. cruise sails, it will further boost consumer confidence and demand for cruising.”

She explained the consumer demand with travelers realizing that they need to book voyages now to be able to get the best deals for cruising in the next 18 months.

Cruise Planners also said that it’s “encouraged” by the fact that cruise lines and the CDC are having regular and productive meetings.

“Cruise Planners has been supporting recent advocacy efforts to help educate decision makers about the safety measures the cruise lines have proposed and why cruising should be treated like other venues in the hospitality sector,” Fee said.