Carnival Corporation Set to Dominate in China and Australia

Carnival Corporation brands are set to dominate in China and Australia when the industry ramps up to full service.

With five brands: Costa, CSSC (partnership), Princess, P&O Australia and Carnival Cruise Line, Carnival Corporation is projected to have total capacity of more than 3 million passengers by 2027, according to the 2021 Cruise Industry News Annual Report.

The projections are based on known ship deployments and newbuilds to be dedicated to the region, including Carnival’s joint venture with China State Shipbuilding Corporation.

Genting will be the second largest operator overall with an estimated capacity of 1.6 million passengers, and Dream Cruises will be the single largest brand. Royal Caribbean International will follow with nearly 900,000 passengers yearly and MSC with about 400,000.