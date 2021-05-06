SRC

Seven Year Industry Projection: Carnival Largest Fleet, Royal Caribbean Largest Brand

Ships in Antigua

With the cruise industry poised to resume its growth course post COVID-19, Carnival Corporation is projected to increase its passenger capacity by approximately 25 percent from 2019 (normal year comparison) to 2027, based on existing newbuild orders and expected deployment, according to the 2021 Cruise Industry News Annual Report.

The Royal Caribbean Group is projected to grow 33 percent; Norwegian Holdings, 43 percent, while MSC Cruises will double its passenger capacity over the same time period.

On a fleetwide basis, Carnival Corporation is projected to be able to carry more than 14 million guests by 2027, Royal Caribbean, more than eight million, MSC 4.8 million and Norwegian and Norwegian 3.5 million.

Royal Caribbean International will be the single largest brand with an estimated passenger capacity of about six million, while MSC moves up as the second largest single brand on a global basis with a passenger capacity of 4.8 million.

