Cruise Ship Orderbook: May 2021 Update

The Cruise Ship Orderbook has been updated for May 2021, with a PDF download available here.

In the latest orderbook update, 102 ocean-going cruise ships are scheduled for delivery through 2027, with recent orders including NYK/Asuka Cruises and Storylines.

In late March, NYK Group ordered a new 744-guest cruise ship from Meyer Werft for its Asuka Cruises brand, which currently operates the luxury Asuka II. at the same time, Storylines confirmed that it will build its new residence cruise ship concept, the MV Narrative, at Brodosplit in Croatia.

There are a number of other orderbook updates, including adjusted delivery dates and more. Download the latest orderbook here.