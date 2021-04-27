MAPEI Announces Florida Expansion with New Facility

MAPEI Corporation has announced the expansion of its existing Wildwood, Florida, facility with the groundbreaking ceremony for the addition of a new 260,000-square-foot powder production and distribution facility.

“The existing facility has proven to be such a tremendous asset as a distribution center that the construction of additional distribution space, along with four powder production lines, will greatly increase our ability to meet our customers’ demands,” said Luigi Di Geso, President and CEO of MAPEI North America. “Now we will be even better able to bring product and services to our customers in the surrounding states, as well as throughout North America, with the increased powder production.”

MAPEI has contracted with Geis Construction, which is said to focus specifically on highly complex, fast-track, sustainable industrial and commercial projects, for the expansion.

“We are thrilled to have been selected for this exciting and challenging project where we are once again able to demonstrate the strength of our team,” said Jeffrey Martin, President of Geis Construction. “MAPEI will continue to operate and not be affected by our construction activities as we prepare space inside existing buildings for support areas and add the foundations, utilities and infrastructure to support the 75-foot-tall [22.9-m-tall] powder-line systems.”

Not only will the expanded powder-line facility increase production, it will also increase MAPEI’s need for various roles and positions from the local area, the company said.

Currently, there are 14 full-time MAPEI employees working at the existing facility. However, “when the expansion is complete and the four powder lines are up and running, we anticipate the need for 160 full-time employees. This is not counting the truck drivers and other staff who also service the facility,” Di Geso explained.

This growth is recognized by the City of Wildwood. Mayor Ed Wolf stated: “The City of Wildwood is excited to have MAPEI located within its community and is looking forward to their expansion. MAPEI will provide valuable employment opportunities to residents in the years to come and provides crucial economic diversity necessary for a healthy local economy.”

Frank Calascione, Director, Economic Development, Board of Sumter County Commissioners, added:. “MAPEI is an industry-leading multinational company and Sumter County was delighted when they chose Wildwood, FL, for their distribution operation in 2018,” Calascione said. “As they move forward with their facility expansion and will begin manufacturing locally, we welcome them as another valuable addition to our county’s diverse manufacturing community.”

That community was represented at the groundbreaking event as members of the County and City Boards joined with MAPEI staff to mark the special day. After remarks by DiGeso, Bradley Arnold, the County Administrator for Sumter County, Wolf, and Martin, it was time for the ceremonial .turning of the soil.

The men were joined by MAPEI’s Director of Operations, Carlo Mandelli, and MAPEI’s Corporate Engineer and Maintenance Manager, Leonardo Verniani. However, given Geis’ aggressive construction schedule, their efforts were indeed ceremonial as the site has already been cleared for construction.

“This has been a fast-tracked project from the beginning,” Di Geso said. “In spite of any challenges from the pandemic, everyone from the design team at C4 Architecture, to the county and the city, to the project team at Geis Construction, to the project team here at MAPEI in Wildwood, everyone has pulled together to meet deadlines and source materials. I am looking forward to the grand opening of this facility later this year.”

Photo: From left to right: Frank Calascione, Director – Economic Development, Board of Sumter County Commissioners; Jeff Martin, President of Geis Construction; Luigi Di Geso, President and CEO of MAPEI North America; Carlo Mandelli, Director of Operations for MAPEI North America; Ed Wolf, Mayor of Wildwood, Florida; and Leonardo Verniani, Corporate Engineering and Maintenance Manager for MAPEI North America.