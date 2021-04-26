SRC

Port of San Diego to Double Shore Power at Cruise Terminals

Double Call in San Diego

The Port of San Diego confirmed that it is doubling shore power capability at its B Street and Broadway Pier cruise ship terminals to improve air quality and reduce greenhouse gas emissions on and around San Diego Bay, according to a press release.

The Board of Port Commissioners has approved $4.6 million in funding for the project as well as various agreements related to equipment purchasing, construction and installment of additional shore power equipment that will allow two cruise vessels calling on San Diego to connect to shore power outlets at the same time. 

“This is a good investment and it is just one of our many clean air projects on the horizon,” said Chairman Michael Zucchet, Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners. “In addition to having the infrastructure available for nearly every cruise ship to run off electricity while in port, we’re also installing a solar-powered microgrid at our Tenth Avenue Marine Terminal, adding more public electric vehicle chargers on the bayfront, and more. The Port is committed to being a good neighbor, which includes cleaner air for everyone who lives, works and plays on and around San Diego Bay.”

The port said its goal is to complete the shore power expansion by September 2022, four months ahead of recently updated California Air Resources Board (CARB) regulations that require essentially all cruise ships calling on California ports to use shore power beginning January 1, 2023.

Having two shore power outlets at the cruise ship terminals will result in at least a 90 percent overall reduction of harmful pollutants such as NOx and Diesel Particulate Matter as well as a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. 

The port first installed shore power at the cruise terminals in 2010.

