TUI Cruises Status Update

TUI Cruises was the first big-ship operator back into service in Europe last summer and has helped pave the way for a safe restart of cruising. Here's the latest on the premium German brand:

Nine Months Cruising

Back in July 2020, TUI Cruises was one of the first brands to restart service.

At the time, the company launched a program of cruises to nowhere in Germany, using its two newest ships, the Mein Schiff 2 and the Mein Schiff 1.

Based in Hamburg and Kiel, the vessels operated until November 2020, when the operations were transferred to the Canaries – where the ships are still at service.

In September, a third ship was also briefly reactivated in Greece, offering cruises from Crete.

Pioneering New Safety and Health Protocols

Preparing its restart, TUI developed comprehensive new health and safety protocols that included, among many other measures, testing and quarantine of all crew, testing of all passengers, reduced capacity and social distancing.

Onboard, guests have to pre-book dining and entertainment to ensure proper spacing in restaurants and the show lounge, while are asked to wear face masks when moving around the ship.

In November, after four months sailing with guests, TUI reported the result of the new rules: a perfect safety record. Having carried more than 40,000 passengers at the time, the company had not registered a single coronavirus-related incident.

Canaries and Current Resumption Plans

Currently, TUI is operating in the Canaries, with the Mein Schiff 1 and the Mein Schiff 2. Both ships offer island hopping itineraries in the archipelago, sailing from Las Palmas.

A third ship will reenter service in May, as the Mein Schiff 5 starts sailing from Corfu, Greece.

Hapag-Lloyd Control

In July 2020, TUI Cruises took control of Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, after the TUI Group successfully completed the sale of its subsidiary.

With the change, the luxury brand was brought into Royal Caribbean Group, where TUI Cruises in a joint venture with the TUI Group.

The transaction, which was based on a deal done early in 2020, was considered strategic to Hapag-Lloyd’s expansion into the luxury and expedition market. The five-ship brand was valued at 1.2 billion euros when the deal was closed, in February 2020.

By the numbers:

Ships:

Ships shed: -0

Ships added: +0

Result: No Change

Berths:

Berths shed: -0

Berths added: +0

Result: +0