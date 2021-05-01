These 5 Princess Itineraries Will Surprise You

Travelers choosing a cruise operator to explore Antarctica may not even consider Princess Cruises. However, as some may be surprised, Princess actually offers a 16-night itinerary that spends four days cruising around the Antarctic Peninsula.

Cruise Industry News has looked at this and four other unique Princess itineraries.

Caribbean Jewels

Ship: Crown Princess

Date: Feb. 27, 2022

Length: 14 nights

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Ports: St. Thomas (US Virgin Islands), Basseterre (St. Kitts), Fort de France (Martinique), St. Vincent (St. Vincent and the Grenadines), Bridgetown (Barbados), Trinidad (Trinidad and Tobago), Kralendijk (Bonaire) and Oranjestad (Aruba)

Sailing from Fort Lauderdale, the Crown Princess spends its 14-night voyage circling the Caribbean. The itinerary combines Southern and Eastern Caribbean, visiting eight different ports.

Included are stops in Aruba, Bonaire and even Trinidad.

Big in Japan

Ship: Diamond Princess

Date: June 14, 2022

Length: 17 nights

Homeport: Yokohama (Japan)

Ports: Nagasaki (Japan), Cheju (South Korea), Hiroshima (Japan), Kochi (Japan), Kobe (Japan), Shimizu (Japan), Yokohama (Japan), Kushiro (Japan), Korsakov (Russia), Otaru (Japan) and Hakodate (Japan)

With this 17-night cruise, Princess Cruises offers the guest a complete picture of Japan, focusing on Hokkaido Island.

Other than circling Hokkaido, the trip includes visits to three other Japanese islands: Honshu, Kyushu and Shikoku. A stop in South Korea and another in Russia complete the Diamond Princess itinerary.

Aye, aye, Antarctica

Ship: Sapphire Princess

Date: Jan. 4, 2023

Length: 16 nights

Homeport: Buenos Aires (Argentina) to San Antonio (Chile)

Ports: Montevideo (Uruguay), Port Stanley (Falkland Islands), Antarctic Peninsula (Panoramic Cruising), Cape Horn (Cruising), Ushuaia (Argentina) and Punta Arenas (Chile)

Princess is one of the few contemporary cruise lines offering cruises to Antarctica. Sailing from Buenos Aires to San Antonio, the Sapphire Princess visits the Seventh Continent on a 16-night itinerary.

While passengers cannot disembark as they would on an expedition cruise, the vessel spends four days sailing around the Antarctica Peninsula. The itinerary also includes stops in Uruguay, Patagonia and the Falkland Islands.

A Pacifically Nice One

Ship: Ruby Princess

Date: Jan. 16, 2022

Length: 15 nights

Homeport: San Francisco (United States)

Ports: Hilo (Hawaii), Lahaina (Hawaii), Honolulu (Hawaii), Nawiliwili (Hawaii) and Ensenada (Mexico)

Princess has a strong presence in the Pacific, offering several cruises on the West Coast, including longer itineraries to Hawaii.

The Ruby Princess will be one of the ships that will be offering the cruise next year, sailing from San Francisco. In 15 nights, the vessel visits four ports in Hawaii and one in Mexico, before returning to California.

Ace Australia

Ship: Coral Princess

Date: March 31, 2023

Length: 28 nights

Homeport: Brisbane (Australia)

Ports: Sydney (Australia), Hobart (Tasmania), Burnie (Australia), Kangaroo Island (Australia), Adelaide (Australia), Albany (Australia), Margaret River (Australia), Fremantle (Australia), Geraldton (Australia), Broome (Australia), Kuri Bay (Australia), Darwin (Australia), Cairns (Australia) and Willis Island (Australia)

This month-long cruise sails around the entirety of Australia, visiting several regions of the country. Based in Brisbane, the Coral Princess visits 14 different ports during the trip, including Hobart in Tasmania.

The highlight of the itinerary is the Kimberly region, which is visited twice during the cruise.