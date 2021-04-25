Act To Overrule CDC’s Cruise Restrictions Blocked in Senate

The bill that could have allowed restarting U.S. cruising by July 4, 2021, was blocked from passing by Senator Patty Murray of Washington a mere eight days after its introduction.

The CRUISE Act aimed to revoke the CDC’s current Conditional Sail Order on cruises and require the CDC to provide COVID-19 mitigation guidance for cruise lines to resume safe domestic operations.

The bill was initiated by Florida Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio and Senator Dan Sullivan of Alaska.

Florida Senators Scott and Rubio attempted to advance their CRUISE (Careful Resumption Under Improved Safety Enhancements) Act on April 21 on the Senate floor but Senator Murray objected, in that way preventing it from passing.

In his objection, Senator Murray said that “cruise ships require specific focus and protocols in place to prevent future outbreaks.”

“While I am as eager as anyone else to see a return to travel, we cannot cut corners. Doing so risks lives and will only further delay returning to normal, hurting our economy more in the long run,” said Senator Murray.

“We must trust the science, and we must allow the CDC to continue its work to help us return to what we love as safely as possible. So I will continue to work with CDC and the administration as they develop the next phase of their cruising guidance, but for now, I object,” he explained.

Senator Scott said he was “disappointed” by Senator Murray’s objection.